Shea's Performing Arts Center And Buffalo Police Department Attracts National Attention For Body Language Training

Shea's Performing Arts Center and the Buffalo Police Department have announced their collaboration to bring body workshops for all new police recruit classes. This program has garnered national attention for its innovation and premiere community engagement and has been featured in The New York State Chief's Chronicle March 2021 issue.

The body language workshop, led by Thembi Duncan, Director of Arts Engagement and Education at Shea's Performing Arts Center, was added to the curriculum for new cadets in May of 2019. Duncan leads this module with an actor's approach. Officers were led through theatre exercises and taught lessons on character, emotion, and how being mindful of body language can enhance existing skills for de-escalation techniques.

"I am always looking for innovative ways to strengthen the relationship between the BPD and the community. This unique training program provides our officers with a variety of non-verbal tools to build mutual trust and increase positive engagement with our citizens," said Commissioner Byron C. Lockwood. "I am proud of the broad range of community policing initiatives that are currently thriving in our department, and I look forward to continuing to develop and expand our body language training with Shea's in the coming years."

In the program, Duncan builds off a variety of real-life scenarios that the police will face on the job. She instructs officers on methods and tactics in how the actor (officer) will approach the 'scene' and engage the audience. From there, she walks officers through basic acting principles, objectives, obstacles, and resolution.

"The successful use of theatre-based principles to increase capacity in law enforcement is an exciting paradigm shift in community policing. I am proud of this collaboration with the Buffalo Police Department, and I hope that, together, we can be an exemplar of innovative cultural and civic partnerships," said Duncan.

The program will continue to be a part of every BPD cadet class going forward and will evolve with input from both Shea's and the Buffalo BPD. Duncan plans to explore similar programs with other law enforcement agencies in the WNY region, taking a collaborative approach to program design that will include ride-alongs, officer interviews, and community conversations.

"The impact of this program proves that the arts can be an essential tool of building and maintaining meaningful community connections," stated Michael G. Murphy, President of Shea's Performing Arts Center. "My long-term vision for Shea's includes the development of many unique partnerships with a variety of populations throughout WNY. The arts are for everyone, and I look forward to cultivating this and other significant initiatives across the region."