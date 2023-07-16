Saratoga Shakespeare Presents TWELFTH NIGHT

The production runs July 13 - 16 and July 19 - 22, 2023, all shows commencing at 6:00 PM.

By: Jul. 16, 2023

Saratoga Shakespeare Presents TWELFTH NIGHT

(Amanda Evans, pictured above, plays Viola in Saratoga Shakespeare Company's TWELFTH NIGHT)

Saratoga Shakespeare Company has announced its 2023 Summer Season consisting of a two-week production of Twelfth Night, William Shakespeare's timeless comedy of love and loss, mistaken identities, and siblings reunited. All are invited to enjoy this beloved classic, presented on the Alfred Z. Solomon Stage in beautiful Congress Park, July 13 - 16 and July 19 - 22, 2023, all shows commencing at 6:00 PM. Consistent with the Company's mission to bring professional staging of Shakespeare's plays to the widest possible audience, all shows will be free for all to attend.

The cast includes Shayne David Cameris*, Kristoph DiMaria, Mandy Evans*, Paige Kenneally, Laura Menzie*, Brian Ott*, Ryan Palmer, Michael Raver*, Dennis Schebetta*, and Noah Tuleja*.

Stage management by Roger Lipson*. 

Original music by Kristoph DiMaria, with lyrics by William Shakespeare.

SSC's Twelfth Night will be directed by Helena Binder (www.helenabinder.com). A theater professional for more than forty years, Ms. Binder is best known for her work in opera, directing productions for the New York City Opera, Dallas Opera, Minnesota, Atlanta and Palm Beach Operas, to name a few. Her innovative and imaginative productions - including a recent staging of Verdi's Macbeth, have garnered high critical praise, including from The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal. 

"I’d like the audience to walk away with a smile on their faces," says Binder. "A feeling of happy nostalgia."

This will be Ms. Binder's first production with SSC, but she is no stranger to local audiences who may have seen her work with both Opera Saratoga and Home Made Theater, along with her many performances with the New York State Theatre Institute.

"Saratoga Shakespeare could not be more excited to work with Helena," notes SSC Board President Steven Greenblat. "Her operatic and choreographic experience will ensure a fresh and lively take on Twelfth Night, and we are even more pleased to be working with such an accomplished professional who also has a bevy of connections to our local community."

Twelfth Night is a romantic comedy by William Shakespeare driven by love, confusion, and unforgettable characters. This will be SSC's third production of Twelfth Night. The first was its inaugural production in 2000.

About Saratoga Shakespeare Company

Saratoga Shakespeare Company is a local 501(c)(3) charitable organization entirely funded by donations. It is one of the only Equity Shakespeare companies in the country that provides free and open-access productions in public parks. Since its founding in 2000, the Company has been delighting audiences and enhancing the incomparable charm of summer in Saratoga.

*Denotes a member of Actors Equity Association.



