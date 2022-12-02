Salem Central School to Present LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL This Month

OMIGOD, YOU GUYS! Salem Central School Drama Club is set to perform Legally Blonde the Musical, based on the iconic 2001 film of the same name. From Friday, December 9th through Sunday, December 11th, Harvard's beloved blonde takes the Salem Central School stage by pink storm in this fun, upbeat story of self-discovery.

Written by Heather Hatch, with music and lyrics by Laurence O'Keefe and Nell Benjamin, Legally Blonde has sung and danced its way around the globe since its splashy Broadway debut in 2007. Just like in the film, Elle Woods appears to have it all. Her life is turned upside down when her boyfriend Warner dumps her so he can attend Harvard Law. Determined to get him back, Elle ingeniously charms her way into the prestigious law school. While there, she struggles with peers, professors, and her ex. With the support of some new friends, though, Elle quickly realizes her potential and sets out to prove herself to the world.



Starring as Elle Woods is Mary Kate McPhee, with Uta Nagai (Emmett Forrest), Lexus Marquis (Paulette Buonufonte), Luke Miner (Warner Huntington III), Declan Donaldson (Professor Callahan), Anna Maxwell (Vivienne Kensington), Hannah Gongola (Brooke Wyndham), Adair Hoge (Margot), Emily Gongola (Serena), Ella Palulis (Pilar), Reagan Jackson (Enid Hoopes), David Gilles (Kyle), Maggie Hoge (Chutney Wyndham), Socrates Fronhofer (Grandmaster Chad), Alyssa McGraw (Kate), Trudy Keith (Sales Woman), Breanna Vincent (Store Manager), Katey Barnes (Elle's Mom), Eli Glover (Elle's Dad), Sam Woffenden (Jet Blue Pilot), Lucas Nolan (Winthrop), Jack Erbe (Lowell), Nick Jessen (Pforzheimer), Ben Ridler (Aaron Schultz), Parker Mattison (Sandeep Padamadan), Whitney (Kennedy Jackson), Dewey (Jack Sweenor), Sylvia Stewart (Guard), Charlotte Rishell (Bookish Client), Sophia Shaw (Cashier), Ava Holmes (TV Reporter), Jacob Armstrong (Nikos), Mason Hayward (Carlos), Maddison Snow (D.A. Joyce Riley), Annabelle Haight (Assistant D.A.), Alyce Harrington (Judge), Kyla Tellstone (Stenographer), Alyce Harrington (Gaelan), and Sophia Shaw (Leilani).

Additional ensemble roles are played by Adair Hoge, Alyce Harrington, Alyssa McGraw, Annabelle Haight, Ava Holmes, Breanna Vincent, Brooke Dickinson, Charlotte Rishell, Eli Glover, Ella Palulis, Emily Gongola, Jack Sweenor, Jacob Armstrong, Joseph Moffitt, Katey Barnes, Kennedy Jackson, Madison Snow, Magnolia Hoge, Mason Hayward, Mei Hashimoto, Meredith Barrett, Nick Jessen, Oksana O'Brien, Riga Sadiku, Sam Woffenden, and Socrates Fronhofer II.

The production is directed by Mr. Zach Eastman with music direction by Ms. Iris Rogers and Choreography by Miss Susi Thomas. The cast and crew is comprised of Salem Central School students from grades 7-12, with production support from many teachers and parents.



Due to adult situations, including sexual references, the show is rated PG-13 and may not be suitable for younger children. Parental discretion is advised.



Tickets ($10 for adults/$5 for students/senior citizens) are available to the public and can be purchased at the door. Performances are held Friday, December 9th (7:00PM), Saturday, December 10th (7:00PM), and Sunday, December 11 (2:00PM).