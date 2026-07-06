Sara Gettelfinger and More to Join THE ADDAMS FAMILY at Warwick Valley's Core Theatre Group
Performances will run October 16-18 at The Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center.
The initial principle cast has been revealed for The Broadway Guest Artists' October production of The Addams Family. Essaying the malevolent matriarch Morticia Addams, Sara Gettelfinger comes to the Warwick Valley from St. Louis where she recently played Velma Von Tussle in Hairspray at The Muny. Sara was most recently seen on Broadway in Water For Elephants and her other Broadway credits include Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Nine, Seussical and the national tour of The Addams Family.
As Gomez Addams, Jeff Skowron joins Ms. Gettelfinger for another Tango De Amor having previously appeared with her in The Addams Family at Sacramento Music Circus. Jeff was most recently seen across the country on the national tour of Clue and has appeared on Broadway in The Lion King, Beauty and the Beast, High Society and Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas.
Robert Anthony Jones completes the trifecta as the lovable oddball, Uncle Fester. Area audiences might recognize him from several seasons in starring roles at The Forestburgh Playhouse. Robert has appeared on Broadway in Finding Neverland and on the national tours of The Phantom of the Opera and The 101 Dalmatians Musical.
The Addams Family is a comical feast that embraces the wackiness in every family. Featuring an original story centered around Wednesday, the ultimate princess of darkness. Having fallen for a young man from a respectable family, Wednesday confides this love to her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Gomez must now keep this secret from his beloved wife, Morticia and everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday’s “normal” boyfriend and his parents.
Presented with special arrangement through Theatrical Rights Worldwide, The Addams Family has music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa with a book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice. The creative team helming the production are Chuck Ragsdale (Director), Pamela Sorensen (Choreographer), Paul Loesel (Music Supervisor), Evan Swanson (Music Director), Jim Quinlan (Associate Music Director) and Brian Dunn (Technical Direction). Performances will run October 16-18 at The Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center.
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