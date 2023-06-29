SHOUT! Comes to Chenango River Theatre in August

August, Chenango River Theatre presents SHOUT! The Mod Musical, by Phillip George and David Lowenstein.

With its irresistible blend of hip-swiveling hits, eye-popping fashions and outrageous dance moves, SHOUT! The Mod Musical takes audiences back to the music, style and freedom of the 1960s. This review follows five groovy gals coming of age during those glorious days that made England swing, with terrific new arrangements of such classic tunes as "To Sir with Love," "Downtown," "Son of a Preacher Man" and "Goldfinger.”

SHOUT! Is directed by Kory Yamada, a Minneapolis-based director and performer who staged CRT's 2022 production of I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change. Yamada will also vocal direct and choreograph the production.

SHOUT! brings NYC actor Kimberly Wilpon (Green Girl) back to the CRT stage, where she delighted audiences in I Love You…. last season. Cincinnati actor Kara Ann Scullin (Blue Gir), and NYC actors Alex Lanning (Yellow Girl) and Lina Marie (Red Girl) all make their CRT debuts. Also making her CRT debut is local performer Alondra Hughes (Orange Girl), who had a sensational turn in 2022 as Deloris Van Cartier in Sister Act at Ti-Awagha Community Players.

Leading the three-piece band for the show is Vicky Gordon (piano), who will be joined by Karen Clark and Micah Neiss (keyboard and drums)

The show will feature costume, lighting, wig/makeup and scenic design from Julia Adams, Julie Duro, Annie Fabriano and Justin Hooper, respectively. Tenor is stage managed by Isabel Mendoza.

On Friday, July 21st, there will be a post-show talkback with the director and members of the cast.

SHOUT! The Mod Musical is Co-Produced by the Raymond Corporation and NBT Bank.

Running July 14 – August 6, tickets are $30 for all performances. The recommended way to buy tickets is at: Click Here. Tickets can also be purchased by calling the 24-hour box office line: 607-656-8499. Performances are Thu/Fri/Sat at 7:30, Sundays at 2pm.

FREE TICKETS for high school and college students are available at all evening performances. Email tickets@chenangorivertheatre for reservations, which are required for the free ticket program.

Chenango River Theatre's intimate, air-conditioned 99 seat theatre is just 15 minutes north of Binghamton at 991 State Highway 12, Greene, NY. CRT operates under annual contract with Actors' Equity Association, the national association for professional actors and stage managers in the United States.