SHE LOVES ME Will Return to the Mac-Haydn Theatre This Week

The Mac-Haydn Theatre presents She Loves Me, the classic musical by Jerry Bock, Sheldon Harnick and Joe Masteroff, running August 12 through 22.

Considered by many to be the most charming musical ever written, She Loves Me is a warm, romantic comedy with an endearing innocence and a touch of old-world elegance. Set in a 1930s European perfumery, two feuding shop clerks both respond to a "lonely hearts advertisement" in the newspaper. They now live for the love letters that they exchange, but the identity of their admirers remains unknown.

Alumna Kelly Gabrielle Murphy returns to the Mac-Haydn as soprano Amalia Balash, after touring with Fiddler on the Roof as Tzeitel nationally before the pandemic. Murphy returns following her fan-favorite performances at the Mac-Haydn as Sophie in Mamma Mia! (2018), Johanna in Sweeney Todd (2017), and Jolene in Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (2017).

Newcomer Xander James makes his Mac-Haydn debut as Georg Nowack after a ten-year hiatus from live theatre. James currently works as a professional musician based in New York City, and his previous stage credits include Henry in Next to Normal, Chip in ...Spelling Bee, and Jud in Oklahoma.

Rounding out the cast are returnees Erin Spears Ledford as Ilona Ritter, Andrew Burton Kelley as Steven Kodaly, Gabe Belyeu as Mr. Maraczek, William Taitel as Ladislav Sipos and Brian Wagner as Keller. Anthony Velez, continuing his debut season at the Mac-Haydn, is Arpad Laszlo.

She Loves Me is directed by Producing Artistic Director John Saunders, choreographed by Ashley DeLane Burger and music directed by David Maglione, with costume design by Bethany Marx, hair and makeup design by Matthew Oliver, lighting design by Andrew Gmoser, props by Emily Spateholts, sound design by Corbin White, and scenic design by Erin Kiernan.

Vaccination is required for all patrons. For tickets and details on COVID-19 protocols, please visit www.machaydntheatre.org or call the box office at (518) 392-9292.