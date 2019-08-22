SAC SummerFest Benefit Event Is Next Thursday, August 29

Southampton Arts Center is thrilled to be hosting its 6th annual SummerFest benefit on Thursday, August 29 from 6 to 10 PM - the final major fundraising event of the Hamptons summer season! This year SAC will honor Diane Tuft, with the Champion of the Arts Award for her incredible contribution to the arts and the world around us.

Guests will be invited to stroll through the galleries to enjoy National Geographic Photo Ark by Joel Sartore. Additionally, the Studio @SAC will be activated with artists from our celebrated Takeover: Artists in Residence exhibition presented last February-April and will feature artists Kara Hoblin, Ruby Jackson and Scott Bluedorn. Guests will have the opportunity to watch them work and take part in the process of creating work with them. Centerpieces for the tables will be created from marine plastics found on local shoes by SAC alumni artist Cindy Pease Roe of UpSculpt.

SummerFest is SAC's premiere annual event, raising nearly a half-million dollars, to support world-class exhibitions and 200-plus programs annually, many of which are free of charge. Attendees will savor signature dishes from the most celebrated chefs on the East End plus DJ and dancing under the stars on the historic grounds of 25 Jobs Lane.

"For Southampton Art Center's 6th annual SummerFest, we are pleased honor esteemed photographer and art patron Diane Tuft," says Tom Dunn, SAC Executive Director. "In addition to Diane's work as a world-class nature and landscape photographer, Diane is also a true champion and longtime friend and supporter of Southampton Arts Center. As such, we are pleased to honor her with SAC's Champion of the Arts Award. Appropriately enough, the backdrop for this year's SummerFest is National Geographic's Photo Ark by Joel Sartore, which SAC is presenting in partnership with the International Center of Photography."

The honoree along with event chairs Simone and David Levinson, Annie and Michael Falk, and Erica and Michael Karsch will be joined by distinguished guests Jill Braufman and Dan Nir, Jane and Peter Marino, Anke and Juergen Friedrich, Lisa Dennison, Diana and Joe DiMenna, Alex Roepers, Jane Holzer, April Gornik, Marigay McKee and Bill Ford, Holly Peterson, Chris and Richard Mack, Kara Ross, Connie Tarrant, Elyn and Jeff Kronemeyer, Tiffany and Claus Moller, and J. Whitney Stevens.

Culinary partners include Boa Thai, Calissa, Citarella, Clamman Seafood Market, Claude's, The Fudge Company, Golden Pear Café, Hampton Coffee Company, Hamptons Farms Social Eatery, Juice Press, Kalamazoo/Plessers, Le Charlot, The Milk Pail, Plain-T, Sant Ambroeus, Sip 'n Soda, South Fork Bakery, The Tackle Box, Thyme & Again, Tutto il Giorno, Union Burger Bar, Union Cantina, and a special lounge with event sponsor Graff.

Tickets for SummerFest start at $500 for individuals with VIP tables starting at $10,000, and can be reserved online at southamptonartscenter.org, by calling Southampton Arts Center at 631-283-0967, or by emailing Advancement Coordinator Molly Bishop at mbishop@southamptoncenter.org.

Southampton Arts Center is a not-for-profit located at 25 Jobs Lane, in the heart of Southampton Village. Our mission is to provide the highest quality programming to our entire community through partnerships with a diverse slate of world-class artists, performers, educators and cultural institutions. As stewards of one of the most beloved buildings and grounds on the East End, we serve as a hub to strengthen arts and culture in Southampton Village for this and future generations.

For additional information, please visit http://southamptonartscenter.org/.





