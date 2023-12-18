Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards

Rochester's Left For Dead Improv Presents HOLIDAY HOOPLA At The Focus Theater 

HOLIDAY HOOPLA is a comedy variety show sure to ease the stress of the holidays with laughter, merriment, and mayhem. 

By: Dec. 18, 2023

POPULAR

Review: A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Syracuse Stage Photo 1 Review: A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Syracuse Stage
Review: A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Geva Theatre Photo 2 Review: A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Geva Theatre
Review: ANNIE at Rochester Broadway Theatre League Photo 3 Review: ANNIE at Rochester Broadway Theatre League
The REV Theatre Company to Hold Local Auditions For 2024 Season Photo 4 The REV Theatre Company to Hold Local Auditions For 2024 Season

Rochester's Left For Dead Improv Presents HOLIDAY HOOPLA At The Focus Theater 

Rochester's Left For Dead Improv Presents HOLIDAY HOOPLA At The Focus Theater 

Rochester audiences have an opportunity to spend an evening celebrating the lighter side of the season when LEFT FOR DEAD IMPROV presents HOLIDAY HOOPLA, a comedy variety show sure to ease the stress of the holidays with laughter, merriment, and mayhem. 

HOLIDAY HOOPLA is scheduled for Friday, December 22, 2023, at 7:00 PM at The Focus Theater, which is located in the historic Sibley Square Building at 260 East Main Street, Rochester, NY 14604. Tickets are $10.00 each and on sale now at Click Here

HOLIDAY HOOPLA features many of Rochester's most popular comedians including the ageless, hysterical, hometown favorites LEFT FOR DEAD IMPROV; the irreverent comedy of the internationally recognized BUSHWHACKED starring Abby DeVuyst and Kerry Young; and the quirky, unpredictable standup of JESSICA DEMARTE. The show is hosted by actress and comedienne Adele M. Fico. The HOLIDAY HOOPLA cast all made appearances at this year's Rochester Fringe Festival entertaining scores of local comedy lovers. 

Left for Dead Improv have been performing together since 2011. The troupe is comprised of a talented group of improvisors all over the age of 55, but they are anything but your average old fogies. They keep it fresh, real, and relevant. What started as gigs at assisted living centers, cafes, and performance spaces around Rochester, New York, has grown to also include shows at nationally recognized comedy venues and festivals such as the Pittsburgh Comedy Festival, Baltimore Comedy Festival, GeVa Theatre Center's Comedy After Dark, the Rochester Fringe Festival, as well as regularly scheduled performances at the Focus Theater in downtown Rochester. Current members of Left for Dead Improv include Roger Sutphen, Roger Dube, Jeri Dube, Patricia Farneth, Robin Giuliano, Dan Mulcahy, Tricia Campbell, and Carol Roberts.


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Central New York

1
2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW Central New York Awards; SOMETHING ROTTEN!, MISS BENNETT: CHRI Photo
2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW Central New York Awards; SOMETHING ROTTEN!, MISS BENNETT: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLY, & More Lead!

There's just two weeks left to vote and we have the latest standings as of Monday, December 18th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

2
Review: THE WICKHAMS: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY at Blackfriars Theatre Photo
Review: THE WICKHAMS: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY at Blackfriars Theatre

What did our critic think of THE WICKHAMS: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY at Blackfriars Theatre?

3
Comedian Josh Johnson Comes To Levity Live in West Nyack, February 2- 4 Photo
Comedian Josh Johnson Comes To Levity Live in West Nyack, February 2- 4

Comedian Josh Johnson will be performing at Levity Live on February 2-4. Don't miss this hilarious show!

4
Composers Concordance Presents Steps Trio in January Photo
Composers Concordance Presents Steps Trio in January

On January 13th at 7pm at Gallery MC, Composers Concordance presents Steps Trio: Carmen Isabel Delgado - flute, Samuel Marchan - viola, and Mara Navas - cello, on a program of exciting new chamber music, including several premieres.

More Hot Stories For You

Comedian Josh Johnson Comes To Levity Live in West Nyack, February 2- 4Comedian Josh Johnson Comes To Levity Live in West Nyack, February 2- 4
Composers Concordance Presents Steps Trio in JanuaryComposers Concordance Presents Steps Trio in January
Rhinebeck Theatre Society Presents LITTLE WOMEN, December 8-23Rhinebeck Theatre Society Presents LITTLE WOMEN, December 8-23
Random Farms Kids' Theater to Present MEAN GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL VERSIONRandom Farms Kids' Theater to Present MEAN GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL VERSION

Videos

HELL'S KITCHEN Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
HELL'S KITCHEN Cast Unpacks Their Roles
Watch Audra McDonald in Ava DuVernay’s ORIGIN Film Trailer Video
Watch Audra McDonald in Ava DuVernay’s ORIGIN Film Trailer
Go Inside the MEAN GIRLS Musical Numbers in Choreography Featurette Video
Go Inside the MEAN GIRLS Musical Numbers in Choreography Featurette
View all Videos

Central New York SHOWS
Come From Away (Non-Equity) in Central New York Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Stanley Center for the Arts [Stanley Theatre] (4/16-4/17)
The Marvelous Wonderettes in Central New York The Marvelous Wonderettes
Cohoes Music Hall (6/28-7/21)
Three Mothers in Central New York Three Mothers
Capital Repertory Theatre (4/26-5/12)
Tina: The Tina Turner Musical in Central New York Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
Proctor's Theatre (7/30-8/04)
Afterlife: a Ghost Story in Central New York Afterlife: a Ghost Story
Cohoes Music Hall (3/08-3/17)
A Special Production for Black History Month in Central New York A Special Production for Black History Month
Capital Repertory Theatre (2/01-2/11)
Cabaret in Central New York Cabaret
The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck (1/06-1/21)PHOTOS
Les Miserables in Central New York Les Miserables
Proctor's Theatre (3/19-3/24)
Tony N’ Tina’s Wedding in Central New York Tony N’ Tina’s Wedding
Universal Preservation Hall (1/18-1/21)
ODD MAN OUT in Central New York ODD MAN OUT
HERE (1/09-1/16)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You