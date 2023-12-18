Rochester's Left For Dead Improv Presents HOLIDAY HOOPLA At The Focus Theater 

Rochester audiences have an opportunity to spend an evening celebrating the lighter side of the season when LEFT FOR DEAD IMPROV presents HOLIDAY HOOPLA, a comedy variety show sure to ease the stress of the holidays with laughter, merriment, and mayhem.

HOLIDAY HOOPLA is scheduled for Friday, December 22, 2023, at 7:00 PM at The Focus Theater, which is located in the historic Sibley Square Building at 260 East Main Street, Rochester, NY 14604. Tickets are $10.00 each and on sale now at Click Here

HOLIDAY HOOPLA features many of Rochester's most popular comedians including the ageless, hysterical, hometown favorites LEFT FOR DEAD IMPROV; the irreverent comedy of the internationally recognized BUSHWHACKED starring Abby DeVuyst and Kerry Young; and the quirky, unpredictable standup of JESSICA DEMARTE. The show is hosted by actress and comedienne Adele M. Fico. The HOLIDAY HOOPLA cast all made appearances at this year's Rochester Fringe Festival entertaining scores of local comedy lovers.

Left for Dead Improv have been performing together since 2011. The troupe is comprised of a talented group of improvisors all over the age of 55, but they are anything but your average old fogies. They keep it fresh, real, and relevant. What started as gigs at assisted living centers, cafes, and performance spaces around Rochester, New York, has grown to also include shows at nationally recognized comedy venues and festivals such as the Pittsburgh Comedy Festival, Baltimore Comedy Festival, GeVa Theatre Center's Comedy After Dark, the Rochester Fringe Festival, as well as regularly scheduled performances at the Focus Theater in downtown Rochester. Current members of Left for Dead Improv include Roger Sutphen, Roger Dube, Jeri Dube, Patricia Farneth, Robin Giuliano, Dan Mulcahy, Tricia Campbell, and Carol Roberts.