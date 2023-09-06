Rochester Native Returns Home to Bring Interactive Game Show to the Fringe

Game Show! Game Show! Game Show!: A Games Show will perform three days at the 2023 Rochester Fringe Festival. Show dates are: Friday, Sept. 15 at 6 p.m, Sunday, Sept. 17 at 4 p.m and Thursday, September 21st at 7 pm at The Focus Theater. Tickets are now on sale for $10 at Click Here and by phone: (585) 957-9837 (additional fees apply). Tickets are also available at the The Focus Theater box office, 260 East Main Street.

An hour-long interactive performance and competition, Game Show! Game Show! Game Show! pits half the audience against the other. Participants win points for their teams with feats ranging from answering trivia questions to dance battles or maybe by just being the tallest. Other games involve real-time tech integrations, like racing Mario Kart but by committee, so charge your cell phones! Games build and overlap until the show verges on chaos. Witness an unforgettable show hailed by one audience member as “One of the best shows I've ever seen!”

The madcap host of Game Show! Game Show! Game Show! is Penfield native and RIT New Media Interactive Development Alumnus, Joe Pisanzio. Joe takes his knowledge of immersive development and smashes it together with his training in clown. The result is a wild, ever-changing interactive performance. Joe, currently residing in Los Angeles, developed this show while living in a California desert with a band of cutting-edge technologists. It premiered in April 2023 at the Bombay Beach Biennale. Over the past ten years, Joe has received mentorship in clown from world-renowned masters including Phillipe Gaulier, Aitor Basauri, and Paola Coletto. He has performed in France, Italy, London, Maine, Chicago and Los Angeles.