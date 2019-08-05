Register For Fall Music Lessons And Classes At Hoff-Barthelson

Registration for Fall is open at Hoff-Barthelson, Westchester's premier community music school!

At Hoff-Barthelson, students find a warm, friendly music school dedicated to the highest standards of education, performance, and community service. Students of all ages - 6 months to adult - aptitudes, and levels of interest enjoy a supportive, joyful learning environment; a focus on the whole person; exceptional teaching; and a multifaceted curriculum. A commitment to creativity, collaboration, and community permeates the School.

Once enrolled for music lessons, all students gain complimentary access to a comprehensive program that includes unlimited musicianship classes and ensembles, myriad performance opportunities, master classes with world renowned guest artists, and workshops.

As the School celebrates its 75th Anniversary, a number of exciting new classes and program enhancements have been added to the School's robust curriculum. A sampling of the new offerings includes: group piano and ukulele classes; songwriting workshops; classes in improvisation, piano history and literature; "Scarsdale Singers," a chorus for adults; classes in the Alexander Technique; Dalcroze Eurhythmics workshops for all ages; and the implementation of online resources published by the Royal Conservatory of Music to support the School's long-established grade-level appropriate learning goals.

The school year begins Monday, September 9th. Families wishing to learn about early childhood classes for children ages 6 months through kindergarten are invited to attend an Open House on Friday, September 6, from 10 to 11:30 am, which features a demo class at 10:30 am.

For more information and to register, call 914-723-1169, visit www.hbms.org, or e-mail hb@hbms.org.

Photo caption and credit: Hoff-Barthelson Music School students in performance. Photo by Steven Schnur.





