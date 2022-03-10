Redhouse Presents Shakespeare's MACBETH Starring Broadway Star Jon Hoche

Redhouse Arts Center continues its 2022 season with Shakespeare's heart racing drama, Macbeth which will run April 1st-10th.

Redhouse's modern reimagining adds a touch more color and humor to one of Shakespeare's darkest and haunting plays.

"This will be presented as a troupe of actors performing Macbeth", stated Redhouse Artistic Director Temar Underwood. "Our goal is to interpret Shakespeare's text in a way that makes it more accessible, meaningful, and entertaining for a modern audience that may find Shakespeare tough to relate to. We like to call it our Macbeth remix. It's full of surprises." He concluded.

This well-known play follows a brave Scottish general, who receives a prophecy from a trio of witches that one day he will become King. Consumed by ambition and spurred to action by his wife, Macbeth murders King Duncan and takes the Scottish throne for himself. He is then wracked with guilt and paranoia. Macbeth will be adapted and directed by Redhouse Artistic Director Temar Underwood with the titular role performed by Jon Hoche, who was the voice and puppeteer behind King Kong on Broadway.

Macbeth runs from April 1-10th at Redhouse Arts Center located at 400. South Salina Street. Macbeth sponsors include Shakespeare in American Communities (grant), Vision Federal Credit Union, WCNY Connected Show Sponsors include Season Sponsor: Pathfinder Bank and Bousquet Holstein and Talkback Sponsor: M&T Bank. On site, paid parking is available in the City Center attached garage on Clinton Street.

For Macbeth tickets, information and current Covid-19 show policy, call the Redhouse Arts Center box office at (315) 362-2785 or visit www.theredhouse.org prior to attending the show.