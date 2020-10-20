Redhouse Launches New Associate Artists Program

The Associate Artist is an honorary position that works exclusively with the Artistic Director and Director of Education on artistic and educational programming.

Redhouse Arts Center has announced that it is launching a new Associate Artist Program. The Associate Artist is an honorary position that works exclusively with the Artistic Director and Director of Education on matters pertaining to artistic and educational programming. For the 2021 season, Scenic and Lighting Designer, Marie Yokoyama, and Director, Writer and Actor, Temar Underwood, will be the recipients.

The Associate Artist is an out-of-town Artist who has shown commitment and significant contribution to the Syracuse Community through their directing, performance, and teaching/mentorship work at Redhouse. Associate Artists are chosen after a panel discussion led by and comprised of stakeholders in the Artistic and Education Departments.

The term for these positions is for 2 years. Redhouse Artistic Director Hunter Foster recently discussed these inaugural selections, "I can't think of two more deserving people than Marie and Temar. They both have meant so much to Redhouse, and hopefully, both of them will be a part of our family for years to come. What makes Marie and Temar so great is that they are skilled, collaborative and just good people to work with. I couldn't be more pleased to have them receive this." I knew a program like this would be important. I was an associate for The Bucks County Playhouse for 5 years, and many of the things I learned there easily translated to my position as an Artistic Director," he concluded.

Marguerite Mitchell, Redhouse Director of Education echoed those thoughts. "Marie and Temar have both been an integral part of Redhouse's growth over the years. They have continuously worked on and supported our community partnership initiatives with Arc of Onondaga, and have become a huge part of not only Redhouse, but Syracuse's artistic community. I look forward to counting my work alongside them and am overjoyed that they will be our first Associate Artists."

Redhouse Arts Center has been keeping relevant throughout the pandemic, offering Virtual Artistic Programming as well as Educational Classes, Camps and its new Learning Lab. Additional Virtual programming will be announced soon as Redhouse awaits for the State to allow for live theater. For more information on Redhouse programming please visit the Redhouse website at theredhouse.org or email info@theredhouse.org.

