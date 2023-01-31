Redhouse Arts Center Announces Interim Leadership Plan

With the departure of the Executive Director, Samara Hannah, the Redhouse Arts Center's board of directors has approved a plan to maintain operations during this interim period. Long time board member and past board chair, William Hider, will serve as interim director, managing finances and building operations. He will be supported by Redhouse Artistic Director, Temar Underwood, and Redhouse Director of Education, Marguerite Mitchell, to ensure continuity in programming and operations throughout this period. Mr. Hider is leading the National search to identify the right person to lead us forward.



Samara Hannah has graciously agreed to assist Redhouse during this transitional period to ensure that our progress forward continues uninterrupted.



Board Chair, Ron Tascarella, emphasizes that, "The board understands its role as stewards of this fine organization, and remains willing and able to help during this transition. The opportunity to have Samara remain engaged in an advisory capacity will ensure continued success."