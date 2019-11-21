RBTL And COME FROM AWAY Celebrate Acts Of Kindness During Rochester Engagement

COME FROM AWAY opened at RBTL's Auditorium Theatre on Tuesday, November 19th. During the shows run in Rochester, November 19-24, COME FROM AWAY and RBTL celebrated multiple small acts of kindness.

Following suit with the themes of COME FROM AWAY and the kindness shown by those in Gander Newfoundland on 9/11 and the days that followed, RBTL and COME FROM AWAY are pleased to announce that a portion of proceeds from the Wednesday evening, 11/20 performance of COME FROM AWAY were donated to the Rochester Firefighters' Benevolent Association (RFBA). Cast members Kevin Carolan and James Earl Jones II presented the donation to Devon Monin, who is not only the Secretary for the Rochester Firefighters' Benevolent Association, but a firefighter as well. Prior to Wednesday evening's performance, there was a special recognition to those first responders in the audience. The RFBA was created back in the early 1800s and many generations of Rochester Fire Department personnel have kept the association going through the decades that have passed since then.

To learn more, please visit http://www.rfba.us.

Additionally, RBTL and COME FROM AWAY we're pleased to join local couple Bob Freese and Peggy Schafer in thanking the cast with over 50 candy bars. This is the same local couple who saw COME FROM AWAY on Broadway and we're so moved, they traveled to Gander, Newfoundland to thank these real life people in person with over 600 candy bars.

For the entirety of COME FROM AWAY's run in Rochester, RBTL has partnered with Foodlink and is encouraging Patrons attending this week's performances to bring non-perishable items to their performance to donate. On Tuesday, RBTL hosted its annual Heroes Night, thanks to longtime supporter Bernie Schroeder and sponsored by Lake Beverage. RBTL had the honor and great opportunity to recognize local veterans, military members, and their families as well as their service and sacrifice in honor of Veterans Day.

Broadway's COME FROM AWAY is a Best Musical winner all across North America!

This New York Times Critics' Pick takes you into the heart of the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships.

Don't miss this breathtaking new musical written by Tony nominees Irene Sankoff and David Hein, and helmed by this year's Tony-winning Best Director, Christopher Ashley. Newsweek cheers, "It takes you to a place you never want to leave!"

On 9/11, the world stopped.

On 9/12, their stories moved us all.

To learn more about RBTL, please visit us online at www.rbtl.org.





