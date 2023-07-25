Photos: The Company Theatre Presents SPRING AWAKENING July 27-30

The Company Theatre will present the final production of its inaugural season, SPRING AWAKENING, July 27-30 at the Temple Theater Mainstage, 50 Liberty Pole Way, Rochester, NY 14604. All performances begin at 7:30 p.m., with a “pay-what-you-can” performance Friday, July 28. See photos of the production!

Adapted from the play by Frank Wedekind, SPRING AWAKENING tells the story of teenagers in 19th Century Germany discovering the inner and outer tumult of adolescent sexuality. A gripping story line and score by Duncan Sheik and Steven Sater round out the piece, directed by Sean Britton-Milligan, co-founder and co-artistic director of The Company Theatre.

Known for its sensitive subject matter, the popular musical includes themes of emotional, intellectual and sexual longing, isolation, innocence lost, physical abuse, and suicide.

“It has been imperative to establish and cultivate a culture of consent,” said Jill Rittinger, intimacy coordinator for the production. “For this show, intimacy is not exclusive to simulated sex or nudity, but to deeply heightened emotional moments as well. Additionally, those moments are not only the experience of the lead players, but the entire cast.”

To support the inclusive, thoughtful and creative environment set by Britton-Milligan and the rest of the production team, Rittinger created an Intimacy and Consent Workshop and a packet of materials with information, including local mental health and wellness resources provided by NAMI Rochester.

“It is my hope as the Intimacy Director for SPRING AWAKENING that by laying the groundwork for a consent-forward and boundary-honoring environment, our incredible actors will feel a deeper sense of freedom and joy in the process of bringing this moving piece to life," Rittinger said.

The production features a cast of 13, with Ariana Kizu Rivera as Wendla, Jimmy Stahl as Melchior, Darius Fuller as Moritz, Sophie Houseman as Ilse, Ian Camioto as Hanschen, Charlie Cowan as Ernst, Carter Easler as Georg, Evan Miller Watelet as Otto, Jocelyn Coburn as Thea, Cass Dzielski as Anna, Jacqueline Morrison as Adult Woman, and Ron Dufort as Adult Man. Music Director Alessandro Martellaro and Music Supervisor Conor Doran, along with a band, provide the foundation for such popular songs as “Those You’ve Known” and “The Song of Purple Summer.”

Tickets are $30 for adults, $28 for students and seniors, and can be purchased through The Company Theatre Box Office Click Here. Content may not be suitable for those under 16 years of age.