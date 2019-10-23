Photo Flash: Historic Hudson Valley Teams With Brian Clowdus For THE SLEEPY HOLLOW EXPERIENCE

Historic Hudson Valley and Brian Clowdus bring The Sleepy Hollow Experience, a new signature Halloween event, to Sleepy Hollow Country's top-rated fall festivities this year. The interactive musical performance opened on October 4th to a sold -out run! Due to demand, performances have been extended until November 10th. Get your tickets while you still can!

The cast is full of up-and-coming talent. Lindsey Weiss, an actor, musician, and recent graduate of Northwestern University, will takes audiences through the experience as one of the Storytellers. Lindsey's Storyteller sidekick is played by Alex Burnette, a New York-based actor, singer, accordionist, pianist, and puppeteer. Ichabod Crane is played by Austin Mirsoltani, a recent graduate of the University of North Carolina who is starting his music and theatre career in New York City. Haley Barna, a recent graduate of Hofstra University with credits in theatre and opera, plays Katrina Van Tassel. Rounding out the principal cast as Brom Bones is Blake Burgess - an Atlanta-based actor who has been seen in Serenbe Playhouse's version of The Sleepy Hollow Experience as Brom Bones in years' past. His other notable credits include Spamalot national tour and The Wizard of Oz international tour.

"Sleepy Hollow Country is America's premier Halloween destination, and we're thrilled to partner with Brian Clowdus to expand our portfolio of world-class seasonal entertainment and celebrate the bicentennial of the publication of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow," said Rob Schweitzer, Vice President of Communications & Commerce for Historic Hudson Valley. "Brian Clowdus is a visionary, with creative and innovative plan for bringing this show to Washington Irving's Sunnyside."

"The Headless Horseman has gone all across the country, but having him ride on the estate of the man who created him is unreal," said Creator and Producer Brian Clowdus. "The Sleepy Hollow Experience has been produced in four different regions, each with their own unique flavor, but having it come to life in Tarrytown and on the steps of Washington Irving's home is an actual dream come true. The past seven years have been leading to this moment and I am thrilled to bring Tarrytown the most spectacular and immersive Sleepy Hollow Experience to date."

All New York casting for Brian Clowdus Experiences was handled by Binder Casting/Chad Eric Murnane, CSA.

Tickets are available now at hudsonvalley.org and performances are selling out quickly. Performances will take place on select dates October 4-November 10 at Washington Irving's Sunnyside, 1 W Sunnyside Lane, Tarrytown, New York.

More information is available at hudsonvalley.org/sleepyhollowexperience.

