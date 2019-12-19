Photo Flash: First Look at A SYRACUSE CHRISTMAS CAROL at Redhouse

Redhouse Arts Center presents A Syracuse Christmas Carol. This musical treat infused with Syracuse flavor by LJ Fecho and Michael O'Flaherty is a family- friendly take on the Dickens' classic that is sure to put you in a festive mood this holiday season.

The "Love Boat's" Fred Grandy returns to the Redhouse Stage to star as Ebenezer Scrooge along with Artistic Director Hunter Foster, who will once again direct, following his recent successful Redhouse Directorial debut of RENT in September. The show is choreographed by veteran Lisa Shriver, who worked with Foster on a similar show they created for The Goodspeed Opera House in Connecticut. With hummable Christmas tunes and a Broadway style score, you can be the first to experience this memorable show which runs from December 12th thru 22nd.

Get a first look in the photos below!

Some of the most beloved characters in Syracuse history come alive for a yuletide gathering you won't forget. Set on Christmas Eve in 1999, prominent Syracuse businessman Ebenezer Scrooge is visited by 3 ghosts - each one a Syracuse legend! It's a fun-filled show with songs, laughs and recognizable icons from the past and present.





