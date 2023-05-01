Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Pendragon Releases Summer Festival Lineup And Passes

The festival will run June 28 thru September 10.

May. 01, 2023  

Pendragon Releases Summer Festival Lineup And Passes

The over-forty-year company has officially released performances and dates for its exciting Summer Festival lineup with discount flex passes on sale thru May 15th only with single tickets on sale after that.

The festival will run June 28 thru September 10 and includes a span of theatrical productions which encompass one American Classic, one Cult Classic, one New Play, one Fairy Tale adaptation, and one hit cabaret event!

To kick off the Summer Festival, Pendragon Theatre will present the cult classic, "The Rocky Horror Show", with direction by Sarah Norris and Joy Donze. Featuring a top caliber of musical theatre performers, this production will be good, bawdy fun. Performances begin June 28.

Then in July, Pendragon presents a funny, heart-felt, family-friendly and totally unique Muppets cabaret. An hour-long show featuring the Muppets hits you know and love, this is not to be missed, directed by Jessica Wagner.

Next, Pendragon dives into the Camp Pendragon production of "The Sleeping Beauty, sort of", adapted by Amina Henry and directed by Hannah-Kathryn Wall. This is not your traditional Sleeping Beauty. Award-winning playwright Amina Henry gives a contemporary twist on this classic. The production will feature over twenty local students, grades six through twelve. Camp Pendragon serves to not only give students a professional theatre experience but also give them the chance to also meet other peers in the area. Performances for "The Sleeping Beauty" begin July 28th. Last Summer, Hannah-Kathryn won Best Performer for BroadwayWay World and Pendragon is thrilled to have her leading Camp Pendragon once again.

Then, Pendragon returns to a classic: "Our Town", directed by Award-Winning Jesse Jou. Written by Thornton Wilder, Pendragon revisits this classic through a new lens. Performances begin August 15. With a stellar ensemble of performers, this show is not to be missed.

Finally, Pendragon concludes its Festival with a world premier, "Friends with Amenities", written by Ahsan Ali & Lisa Jill Anderson. A romantic comedy, two strangers navigate love and romance while finding their own identity and purpose in life. The production will premiere at Pendragon Theatre and subsequently move Off-Broadway to New York City in the fall. Be the first to see it at Pendragon!

Pendragon Theatre is a recent winner of three BroadwayWorld Awards including Favorite Theatre, with 19 nominations in other categories. It is a Governor of the Arts Award Recipient and has served the Adirondack community for over forty years, creating artistic, educational and community programming.

Details can be found at PendragonTheatre.org or call the box office at 518-891-1854.




Franklin Stage Company Announces 27th Summer Season Photo
Franklin Stage Company Announces 27th Summer Season
The Franklin Stage Company, Delaware County's renowned classical summer theater, has announced their 27th season, from June 30th through August 20. Productions include David Lindsay-Abaire's Good People, A Palo Seco Flamenco Dance Company, and more.
Ancrams 2023 Summer Season to Include THE LUCKY FEW in Concert and More Photo
Ancram's 2023 Summer Season to Include THE LUCKY FEW in Concert and More
Co-Directors Jeff Mousseau and Paul Ricciardi have announced the 2023 spring/summer season at the Ancram Opera House in Ancram, NY.
Syracuse University Department of Drama to Present MELANCHOLY: A CHAMBER MUSICAL Photo
Syracuse University Department of Drama to Present MELANCHOLY: A CHAMBER MUSICAL
Who says sadness isn't fun? Certainly not award-winning playwright Sarah Ruhl. The Syracuse University Department of Drama closes its 2022/2023 season with Ruhl's “Melancholy Play: A Chamber Musical,” directed by Daniella Caggiano, April 28 through May 7.
Fort Salem Theater Announces Extended 2023 Line-Up Featuring ROCKY HORROR, FOOTLOOSE, and Photo
Fort Salem Theater Announces Extended 2023 Line-Up Featuring ROCKY HORROR, FOOTLOOSE, and More
Fort Salem Theater has unveiled its extended 2023 season, featuring a lineup of exciting shows that will cater to audiences of all ages. Following a successful start with 'Spring Awakening,' the theater will showcase a range of popular productions and exciting events now through December. 

More Hot Stories For You


Pendragon Releases Summer Festival Lineup And PassesPendragon Releases Summer Festival Lineup And Passes
May 1, 2023

The over-forty-year company has officially released performances and dates for its exciting Summer Festival lineup with discount flex passes on sale thru May 15th only with single tickets on sale after that.
Franklin Stage Company Announces 27th Summer SeasonFranklin Stage Company Announces 27th Summer Season
April 30, 2023

The Franklin Stage Company, Delaware County's renowned classical summer theater, has announced their 27th season, from June 30th through August 20. Productions include David Lindsay-Abaire's Good People, A Palo Seco Flamenco Dance Company, and more.
Ancram Opera House's 2023 Summer Season to Include THE LUCKY FEW Concert, CRYSTAL RADIO SESSIONS, and MoreAncram Opera House's 2023 Summer Season to Include THE LUCKY FEW Concert, CRYSTAL RADIO SESSIONS, and More
April 27, 2023

Co-Directors Jeff Mousseau and Paul Ricciardi have announced the 2023 spring/summer season at the Ancram Opera House in Ancram, NY.
Syracuse University Department of Drama to Present MELANCHOLY: A CHAMBER MUSICALSyracuse University Department of Drama to Present MELANCHOLY: A CHAMBER MUSICAL
April 27, 2023

Who says sadness isn't fun? Certainly not award-winning playwright Sarah Ruhl. The Syracuse University Department of Drama closes its 2022/2023 season with Ruhl's “Melancholy Play: A Chamber Musical,” directed by Daniella Caggiano, April 28 through May 7.
Fort Salem Theater Announces Extended 2023 Line-Up Featuring ROCKY HORROR, FOOTLOOSE, and MoreFort Salem Theater Announces Extended 2023 Line-Up Featuring ROCKY HORROR, FOOTLOOSE, and More
April 27, 2023

Fort Salem Theater has unveiled its extended 2023 season, featuring a lineup of exciting shows that will cater to audiences of all ages. Following a successful start with 'Spring Awakening,' the theater will showcase a range of popular productions and exciting events now through December. 
share