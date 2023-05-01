Pendragon Releases Summer Festival Lineup And Passes

The over-forty-year company has officially released performances and dates for its exciting Summer Festival lineup with discount flex passes on sale thru May 15th only with single tickets on sale after that.

The festival will run June 28 thru September 10 and includes a span of theatrical productions which encompass one American Classic, one Cult Classic, one New Play, one Fairy Tale adaptation, and one hit cabaret event!

To kick off the Summer Festival, Pendragon Theatre will present the cult classic, "The Rocky Horror Show", with direction by Sarah Norris and Joy Donze. Featuring a top caliber of musical theatre performers, this production will be good, bawdy fun. Performances begin June 28.

Then in July, Pendragon presents a funny, heart-felt, family-friendly and totally unique Muppets cabaret. An hour-long show featuring the Muppets hits you know and love, this is not to be missed, directed by Jessica Wagner.

Next, Pendragon dives into the Camp Pendragon production of "The Sleeping Beauty, sort of", adapted by Amina Henry and directed by Hannah-Kathryn Wall. This is not your traditional Sleeping Beauty. Award-winning playwright Amina Henry gives a contemporary twist on this classic. The production will feature over twenty local students, grades six through twelve. Camp Pendragon serves to not only give students a professional theatre experience but also give them the chance to also meet other peers in the area. Performances for "The Sleeping Beauty" begin July 28th. Last Summer, Hannah-Kathryn won Best Performer for BroadwayWay World and Pendragon is thrilled to have her leading Camp Pendragon once again.

Then, Pendragon returns to a classic: "Our Town", directed by Award-Winning Jesse Jou. Written by Thornton Wilder, Pendragon revisits this classic through a new lens. Performances begin August 15. With a stellar ensemble of performers, this show is not to be missed.

Finally, Pendragon concludes its Festival with a world premier, "Friends with Amenities", written by Ahsan Ali & Lisa Jill Anderson. A romantic comedy, two strangers navigate love and romance while finding their own identity and purpose in life. The production will premiere at Pendragon Theatre and subsequently move Off-Broadway to New York City in the fall. Be the first to see it at Pendragon!

Pendragon Theatre is a recent winner of three BroadwayWorld Awards including Favorite Theatre, with 19 nominations in other categories. It is a Governor of the Arts Award Recipient and has served the Adirondack community for over forty years, creating artistic, educational and community programming.

Details can be found at PendragonTheatre.org or call the box office at 518-891-1854.