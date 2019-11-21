Pavel Vinnitsky, Associate Clarinetist With The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra Will Perform With Hoff-Barthelson's Festival Orchestra

Bach's The Art of the Fugue, BWV 1080 (his final composition); Mozart's Clarinet Concerto in A, K. 622 (his final concerto) and Haydn's Symphony No. 104, in D, Hoboken 1/4 London (his final symphony) can all be heard at Hoff-Barthelson Music School's Festival Orchestra's Winter Concert. The concert, under the musical direction of Jun Nakabayashi - who also orchestrated the version of the Art of the Fugue that the orchestra will perform - takes place Saturday, December 14, 2019, at 8:00 p.m., at the Community Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 468 Rosedale Avenue, White Plains, NY. Clarinetist Pavel Vinnitsky, associate clarinetist with the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra joins the Festival Orchestra as guest soloist for the Mozart Clarinet Concerto.

There is a suggested admission of $20 for adults; Students may attend free of charge. Program and artist subject to change.

Clarinetist Pavel Vinnitsky leads a versatile career as a soloist, recording artist, chamber musician, and orchestral musician. He has been an associate clarinetist with The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra since 2009. Pavel Vinnitsky appears regularly as a guest artist with the New York Philharmonic, The Philadelphia Orchestra, Chicago Symphony Orchestra, and the Orchestra of St. Luke's. In addition, Mr. Vinnitsky holds positions of principal clarinet with the Stamford Symphony Orchestra in Connecticut and was principal clarinet in the Broadway production of Les Misérables. In demand as a chamber musician, Pavel is a member of ClariAnna Duo and frequently performs with the Wind Soloists of New York, the St. Luke's Chamber Ensemble, and the International Contemporary Ensemble. He is on the clarinet faculty at NYU Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development.

Hoff-Barthelson Music School's Festival Orchestra is a full symphonic orchestra for high school students at the highest level of technical ability and musical artistry. Lauded as one of the finest high school orchestras in the United States by the New York State Council on the Arts, the Festival Orchestra presents three concerts each year; two are with guest artists of international stature in full-length concerto performances. The final concert of the season is held at the Performing Arts Center at Purchase College. Auditions are held annually each May.





