Norwich Theater Company Presents NTCI PRESENTS POE!
The show takes place on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 7:00 pm.
Norwich Theater Company will present a virtual production, NTCI PRESENTS POE!
In the spirit of Halloween, the Norwich Theater Company Inc. presents a virtual radio-style production of two stories by Edgar Allen Poe.
It runs for 90 minutes with no intermission.
Tickets at $15 and can be purchased at https://www.onthestage.com/show/norwich-theater-company-inc/ntci-presents-poe-9116.
