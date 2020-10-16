Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Norwich Theater Company Presents NTCI PRESENTS POE!

Norwich Theater Company will present a virtual production, NTCI PRESENTS POE!

In the spirit of Halloween, the Norwich Theater Company Inc. presents a virtual radio-style production of two stories by Edgar Allen Poe.

The show takes place on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 7:00 pm. It runs for 90 minutes with no intermission.

Tickets at $15 and can be purchased at https://www.onthestage.com/show/norwich-theater-company-inc/ntci-presents-poe-9116.



