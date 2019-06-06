Music In The Alps Will Hold Benefit Concert

Dr. Irena Portenko cordially invites all music lovers and arts supporters to attend the launch concert of the newly established 2019-2020 Sunday Afternoon Music Series in the Highlands on Sunday, June 9th from 2pm-5pm, where, along with professional performers, a new generation of Westchester's young musicians will share their talent with you. Enjoy live performances, a variety of expressions and a blend of styles and genres, including classical instrumental and vocal music, jazz and blues. Join us for the reception, meet and chat with the artists and make new friendships. On Sunday, June 9th, young performers from the following schools will be featured: Hastings-on-Hudson, White Plains, Scarsdale, and Chappaqua. Thereafter, the Sunday Afternoon Music Series in the Highlands will occur the third Sunday of the month from September through June. These concerts will take place at St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church.

The launch concert titled From Highlands to the Alps will be dedicated to raising scholarship funds for deserving students applying for the 2019 Summer International Festival Music in the Alps in Austria. This rapidly growing program promotes international cultural exchange, performing and educational opportunities for young talented students and their hands-on collaboration with renowned musicians and mentors on and off stage. The upcoming Fall and Spring concerts on the series will raise funds towards scholarships for the 2020 Music in the Alps program.

Music in the Alps has been featured in Broadway World (USA), The Walker's Magazine (Japan), Tiroler Tageszeitung and Salzburger Nachrichten (Austria). www.musicinthealps.com

Sunday, June 9, 2019 2pm-5pm

St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church

Highlands

82 Prospect Street, White Plains, NY 10606

914-949-5577

Tickets: $25

http://bit.ly/MusicInTheAlpsBenefit





Related Articles Shows View More Central New York Stories

More Hot Stories For You