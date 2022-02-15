Mac-Haydn Theatre Announces Summer 2022 Season

The Mac-Haydn Theatre has announced its 2022 season of shows, kicking off on June 23 and running through October 2.

The Mac-Haydn Mainstage season will feature A Chorus Line, Urinetown, Kiss Me, Kate, Next to Normal, The Full Monty, Xanadu, and Forever Plaid.

The Mac-Haydn returns to the full 7-show mainstage schedule the theatre has traditionally operated under, after a condensed season in summer 2021 following the theatre's closure due to the pandemic. After their successful introductions last season, the 2022 schedule will adopt the "Summer in September" extension of performances into the autumn months, as well as the Limited Performances series featuring guest artists.

In total, the Mac-Haydn will present 11 shows in 2022-a record-breaking number for the theatre.

"After last year's successful reopening and thrilling season, I just can't wait to get back to work again," said Producing Artistic Director John Saunders. "This summer, I am so excited to be offering even more new and fresh shows, bringing us all together again to celebrate live theatre!"

Performance Details:

Main Stage

A Chorus Line (Thursday, June 23-Sunday, July 3, 2022)

Urinetown (Thursday, July 7-Sunday, July 17, 2022)

Kiss Me, Kate (Thursday, July 21-Sunday, July 31, 2022)

Next To Normal (Thursday, August 4-Sunday, August 14, 2022)

The Full Monty (Thursday, August 18-Sunday, September 4, 2022)

Xanadu (Friday, September 9-Sunday, October 2, 2022)

Forever Plaid (Friday, September 9-Sunday, October 2, 2022)

The 2022 season will also include four Limited Performances, which will be announced in the coming weeks.

Ticket sales and subscriptions begin April 1. For more information on the 2022 season, visit www.machaydntheatre.org/season-of-shows-2022.