MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT, SEUSSICAL, THE MUSICAL & More Announced for Blackfriars Theatre 2022-2023 Season

Blackfriars Theatre has announced its 2022-2023 Season. In the years leading up to the COVID-19 pandemic, Blackfriars made a point of raising the bar and the community's expectations of what local theater can look like. After an 18-month shutdown, the Theatre reopened to live performances in October 2021 has been steadily building back its audience over the course of the 2021-2022 Season. Now, standing on the precipice of a new year, the Theatre is ready to take artists and audience alike on an exciting ride through seven diverse productions that are sure to delight, challenge and inspire Rochester's theatre-lovers.

"We are beyond excited to be back in full-swing as we head into our 2022-2023 Season," says Development Director Mary Tiballi Hoffman. "This past year has been such a trial and error as we've learned to safely make theatre in an ever-evolving landscape. Launching this brand-new season feels like a long-awaited return to form for us... it's a true celebration of everything we love about storytelling."

The season begins in September with MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT, the winner of last November's Season Soiree, and a big, splashy season opener. Following is the bitingly hilarious BARBECUE, produced in partnership with The Bronze Collective. The holiday season will see the return of the previously announced production of MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY, a romantic sequel that will delight Austen fans and new-comers alike. In February, there will be the regional premiere of the inspiring one-man show THE ABSOLUTE BRIGHTNESS OF LEONARD PELKEY, followed by the Caribbean fairy tale ONCE ON THIS ISLAND in March. The season will conclude in May with Molly Smith Metzler's oh-so-relatable ode to motherhood CRY IT OUT, just in time for Mother's Day 2023.

"We've been looking forward to the 22-23 Season with the promise that it will help us turn the corner and re-energize the theatre. To that end, we've made choices that will bring joy and hope to our audiences, that challenge and celebrate the work of our artists, and that will fill the community with love and laughter," shares Artistic and Managing Director Danny Hoskins.

In addition to the six-show subscription season, 2022 will see the return of Blackfriars Theatre Summer Intensive ("BTSI"), the organization's summer training program for the next generation of artists. That program will culminate in a production of SEUSSICAL, THE MUSICAL in July 2022. Tickets are available now, and '22-'23 subscribers enjoy a special discounted ticket price.

Along with a number of new community partnerships, the return of additional artistic programming and events, and a few surprises, their 73rd Season will prove to be an exciting celebration of Blackfriars Theatre and its wonderful community of artists and patrons. Tickets for the 2022-2023 Season are currently available by subscription. Subscriptions for all or part of the six-show season are available now and start at just $99. Single tickets will go on sale on August 1, 2023. Visit blackfriars.org to learn more.

Fundraising and development will continue to be a cornerstone of this season's efforts as the nonprofit continues to recover and, hopefully, grow. To that end, The Pace Family Fund has agreed to match up to $10,000 in donations made to Blackfriars Theatre before June 30, 2022! This is the perfect opportunity to double your impact and set the stage for a successful new year. Donations can be made online at www.blackfriars.org or by mailing a check to Blackfriars Theatre at 795 E. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14605.

For further information, please contact:

Danny Hoskins, Artistic & Managing Director, (585) 454-1260

WEBSITE: www.blackfriars.org

LOCATION: Blackfriars Theatre, 795 E Main Street Rochester, NY 14605

Blackfriars Theatre, a professional, not-for-profit theatre, has entertained audiences for over 70 years in downtown Rochester, NY. Our mission is to enrich, entertain and inspire our community through exceptional theatrical arts while engaging local talent. Parking is available on site. Handicapped seating is available. For more information regarding Blackfriars Theatre, please visit www.blackfriars.org.

2022-2023 SEASON

SEUSSICAL, THE MUSICAL

Written by Lynn Ahrens & Stephen Flaherty

July 22-31, 2022

Horton the Elephant hears a noise coming from a speck of dust on a clover and commits himself to protecting it and the Whos who live on it; Jojo, a misfit Who who "doesn't think normal thinks," struggles to find his place in the tiny Who society; Gertrude McFuzz tries to catch the attention of her love - the kind and compassionate Horton. Through mishaps and adventures, these unique characters finally find what they seek - their places in the world. This production will be student-performed as the capstone to the 2022 Blackfriars Theatre Summer Intensive program, a professional summer training program for rising juniors in high school through recently-graduated college seniors.

MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT

Book & Lyrics by Eric Idle, Music by John DePrez

September 9 - 25, 2022

Lovingly ripped off from the classic film comedy Monty Python and the Holy Grail, MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT retells the legend of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table, and features a bevy of beautiful show girls, not to mention cows, killer rabbits, and French people. The 2005 Broadway production won three Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

BARBECUE

Written by Robert O'Hara

October 27 - November 6, 2022

The grill is hot, the beer is chilled and the table is set for a typical O'Mallery family barbecue. But when their drug-addicted sister Zippity Boom arrives strung-out and out of control, her siblings have finally had enough. Their ham-handed intervention ignites the fuse of this raucous and rollicking new comedy that skewers our warped view of the American family. From Obie and Helen Hayes Award winner Robert O'Hara, this BARBECUE serves up a healthy helping of sibling love and loathing. Produced in partnership with The Bronze Collective.

MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY

Written by Lauren Gunderson & Margot Melcon

December 9 - 31, 2022

This Christmas, cozy up with your favorite Pride and Prejudice characters at Pemberley, the grand estate of newlyweds, Mr. and Mrs. Darcy. Middle daughter Mary Bennet, bookish and often overshadowed by her sisters, blossoms when a curious visitor proves himself an intellectual match, kindred spirit and possibly more. Told with modern wit and period style, this effervescent, comedic sequel to one of the most beloved literary romances of all time will enchant Austen fans and new-comers alike.

THE ABSOLUTE BRIGHTNESS OF LEONARD PELKEY

Written by James Lecesne

February 2-12, 2023

One actor portrays every character in a small Jersey Shore town as he unravels the story of Leonard Pelkey, a tenaciously optimistic and flamboyant fourteen-year-old boy who goes missing. A luminous force of nature whose magic is only truly felt once he is gone, Leonard becomes an unexpected inspiration as the town's citizens question how they live, who they love, and what they leave behind.

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

Music by Stephen Flaherty, Book & Lyrics by Lynn Ahrens

March 24 - April 8, 2023

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND is the sweeping, universal tale of Ti Moune, a fearless peasant girl in search of her place in the world, and ready to risk it all for love. Guided by the mighty island gods, Ti Moune sets out on a remarkable journey to reunite with the man who has captured her heart. This highly original and theatrical Caribbean adaptation of the popular fairy tale, The Little Mermaid, garnered eight Tony nominations for its Broadway run, including Best Musical, Book and Score.

CRY IT OUT

Written by Molly Smith Metzler

May 12-28, 2023

Cooped up on maternity leave and starved for conversation, Jessie invites her funny and forthright neighbor Lina, also a new mom, for coffee on the patio between their duplexes. Despite their vastly different finances, they become fast friends during naptimes - while someone watches from the mansion on the cliff overlooking Jessie's yard. This comedy with dark edges takes an honest look at the absurdities of being home with a baby, the dilemma of returning to work, and how class impacts parenthood and friendship.