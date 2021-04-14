Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Regional Updates
MEAN GIRLS, COME FROM AWAY, DEAR EVAN HANSEN, and More Set For 2021-22 Season at Proctors Theatre

The season will kick off with Summer, running December 7-12, 2021

Apr. 14, 2021  

The full lineup has been announced for the 2021-22 Broadway season at Proctors Theatre.

The season will kick off with Summer, running December 7-12, 2021, and will close out with Mean Girls, running June 28-July 3, 2022.

Full Season Lineup:

Summer December 7-12, 2021

Come From Away January 25-30, 2022

The Prom March 1-6, 2022

Dear Evan Hansen March 22-27, 2022

Cats May 3-8, 2022

My Fair Lady May 17-22, 2022

To Kill A Mockingbird June 14-19, 2022

Mean Girls June 28-July 3, 2022


