Kaatsbaan Cultural Park 2023 Spring Festival to Present A Guided Tour With Wild Gather

Kaatsbaan Cultural Park will present a Spring Festival over three consecutive weekends, beginning June 2 and running through June 19, 2023 taking place both outdoors across its 153-acres in the Hudson Valley as well as in its indoor Theater. The multi-disciplinary festival will feature dance, live music, film screenings, nature walks, culinary conversations, and an art installation curated by Hilary Greene.

Nature: Explore our 153-acre campus on a guided tour with Wild Gather

Saturday, June 17th at 2pm

Tickets: $15-30

Wild Gather co-founders Lauren Gambrone and Mandana Boushee invite the public to join a 90-minute nature walk through the beautiful 153-acre campus of Kaatsbaan Cultural Park. This exploration will allow participants to discover the many habitats and plants that call the park home, and learn about the endless portals of inspiration they provide. Designed in conversation with Emily Coates and Emmanuéle Phuon from the production WE, this nature walk is an invitation and space for curious and shy plant nerds to connect with our plant kin. This walk will take place rain or shine, but in the event of dangerously inclement whether, this tour will be modified into an indoor medicine-making workshop. Don't miss out on this chance to explore the great outdoors with Wild Gather at Kaatsbaan Cultural Park.

Kaatsbaan has a no refund policy. Ticket insurance is available upon checkout.

About Kaatsbaan Cultural Park

The mission of Kaatsbaan Cultural Park is to provide an extraordinary environment for cultural innovation and excellence. As both an incubator for creativity and presenter for world-class artists in dance, theater, music, film, poetry, culinary and visual arts, Kaatsbaan provides artists with state-of-the-art dance studios, accommodations, an indoor theater, and two outdoor stages. Sitting on 153 Hudson River-adjacent acres, Kaatsbaan is free of urban facilities' space and time constraints, allowing for exciting levels of artistic exploration, creative action, and achievement - just two hours north of New York City. Kaatsbaan Cultural Park is committed to the advancement of diversity, equity, and inclusion in the arts as we aim to present, promote, and embrace programming that accurately reflects our society. We encourage a broadly diverse group of individuals to participate in our programs and join our Board and Staff and insist on being inclusive of all peoples regardless of their race, ethnicity, gender, sexuality, socio-economic background, physical or mental ability.