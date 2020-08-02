KICK - The INXS Experience Announces Live Stream Concert From Daryl's House Club

KICK - The INXS Experience, the USA's most authentic tribute to the internationally acclaimed, late 1980s Australian rock group, INXS, will be performing their first ever Live Stream concert on Friday, September 25th from one of the best sounding venues in the world; Daryl's House Club in Pawling, New York.

"We've been hard at work trying to ensure our first full band Live Stream would be phenomenal," says KICK lead vocalist Cory Massi, "and the production at Daryl's House is as good as it gets. We can't wait to get back onstage and play all of the INXS classics at one of our favorite venues!"

The Live Streams from Daryl's House are known for being immaculate. When one of the best soul singers of his generation puts his name on a live music venue, you can be certain it's top-of-the-line. Hall & Oates have sold over 40 million records, making them the best selling music duo in history. In total, they have had 34 chart hits on the US Billboard Hot 100, seven RIAA platinum albums, and six RIAA gold albums. Billboard magazine named them the most successful duo of the rock era, surpassing Simon & Garfunkel and The Everly Brothers. It's no wonder that Daryl Hall's concert venue, "Daryl's House Club" is one of the best sounding rooms in the world.

This 90-minute concert will feature unparalleled, TV-quality audio & video, with Grammy Award winning engineer Peter Moshay mixing the show. "I love this band!" says Moshay, who produced KICK's two previous performances at Daryl's House. "It's as good as when I saw INXS in their heyday."

Moshay is not the only notable name who has come to appreciate the South Carolina-based INXS Tribute. Tina Hutchence, author and sister of the late Michael Hutchence (INXS' original lead singer), has attended several of the band's performances and proudly given them her official endorsement. "They are fantastic," raves Hutchence. "Great musicians, and [lead singer] Cory Massi has this magnificent voice - nobody is trying to be INXS or Michael Hutchence - they don't need to. Such a joy to watch. If you are an INXS fan, I advise you to catch one of their shows - this band is amazing!"

Sounding like legendary frontman Michael Hutchence is no easy task. "I guess the hardest thing, the most challenging thing when I started KICK," acknowledges Massi, "was capturing the great variety in Hutchence's voice. He can sound sensitive and soft, and he can be super strong and really belt it out, and sometimes that all happens within one phrase, or even a word. It took a lot of self-control to capture how he projects his lyrics and the music. It's impossible to really sound and look like him; he's an Adonis, another Jim Morrison, Morrison in a pop sense. I can't mimic that; all I can do is do my best to capture his spirit."

And capture it, he does. KICK - The INXS Experience delivers a high-energy performance featuring INXS' biggest hits, along with some of the deeper tracks from INXS' extensive catalog. With a career spanning 40 extraordinary years and a solid chart history that includes seven Billboard Top 10 hits (# 1 Need You Tonight, # 2 Devil Inside, # 3 New Sensation, # 4 What You Need, # 7 Never Tear Us Apart, # 8 Disappear, and # 9 Suicide Blonde), INXS is undoubtedly one of the world's most successful bands. In the United States alone, they have sold over 15 million albums, making them the third-highest selling Australian music act in the U.S. behind AC/DC and The BeeGees. Few rock bands have achieved the success and longevity that INXS has enjoyed.

KICK - The INXS Experience Live Stream Times By Location:

Fri Sept 25 @ 6:00 PM - Los Angeles

Fri Sept 25 @ 8:00 PM - Chicago

Fri Sept 25 @ 9:00 PM - New York

Fri Sept 25 @ 11:00 PM - Brazil

Sat Sept 26 @ 2:00 AM - London, UK

Sat Sept 26 @ 3:00 AM - Germany

Sat Sept 26 @ 10:00 AM - Tokyo, Japan

Sat Sept 26 @ 11:00 AM - Sydney, NSW Australia

The KICK - The INXS Experience Live Stream will be available via the Daryl's House Club facebook page and the Daryl's House Club YouTube channel: www.darylshouseclub.com/watch-live. While the Live Stream is free to watch, fans are encouraged to donate what they can. Proceeds will benefit the performing artist and help sustain Daryl's House Club during this time. Click here to donate: https://tinyurl.com/y45vvqc3

