Judith Schaechter Stained-Glass Art Exhibition Opens At Memorial Art Gallery Next Month

Memorial Art Gallery (MAG) in Rochester, NY, has organized the first survey exhibition and major scholarly assessment of Judith Schaechter's (b. 1961) 37-year career.

Drawing from both private and institutional collections, the exhibition includes over 40 of the artist's stained-glass panels along with a selection of related drawings, sketchbooks, and process materials. With deep respect for history, a provocative rebelliousness, and a feminist sensibility, Schaechter's meticulously constructed and stunningly detailed stained-glass panels offer alternative visions of beauty and radical statements of female experience.

The exhibition and its companion publication explore the range of critical registers Schaechter's work spans, illuminating and contextualizing the artist's unique contributions to the contemporary canon. Schaechter has stretched and reimagined the medium of stained glass into a potent and incisive art form for the 21st century. A video of Schaechter's working process is available here:

WHEN February 16 - May 24, 2020 Opening February 16, 2020 - 11 am - 5 pm

1:00 - 2:00 pm on February 16, 2020, Judith Schaechter will speak about her work at the Gallery. The lecture is free with Gallery admission.

Further information is available here.





Related Articles Shows View More Central New York Stories

More Hot Stories For You