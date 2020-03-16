Jewish Repertory Theatre Cancels Production of MODERN ORTHODOX

Jewish Repertory Theatre has released the following statement regarding upcoming performances:

Sadly, after much thought and discussion, the Jewish Repertory Theatre has decided to cancel our production of Modern Orthodox, scheduled to run April 23 - May 17. The JCC will be closed for two weeks as of today at 6 p.m. and as rehearsals would have begun March 23, and we can't be sure when the JCC will reopen or when the city will reopen public places, it seems to be the only recourse we have.

Thanks for your patience as we all see what happens next.

For more information, please contact Jordana Halpern, Managing Director at 716-912-8253.





