Jazz Night Comes to Hoff-Barthelson Music School

Members of Hoff-Barthelson Music School's Jazz Faculty take the stage to kick-off the 2019-2020 Faculty Concert Series on Friday, October 18, 2019, at 7:30 pm with Jazz Night! An evening of improvisations and jazz standards, listeners will be treated to performances by Ed Palermo, saxophone; Rolf Sturm, jazz guitar; Jamie Reynolds, piano; and Glenn Rhian, percussion. Come hear members of HB's amazing jazz faculty in performance! Mix and mingle with them at the post-concert reception, and learn about opportunities to join HB Jazz Ensembles for kids, youth and adults at all levels, study privately, learn jazz theory and more!

Joining the faculty are guest artists Jenna Mammina, jazz vocalist and Mark Wade, bass.

Admission to the concert is $20, $15 for seniors (60+) and free of charge for students. Tickets can be ordered by calling 914-723-1169, or e-mailing hb@hbms.org and are available for purchase at the door. Program and performers subject to change.

For Additional Information: 914-723-1169, hb@hbms.org, www.hbms.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Central New York Stories

More Hot Stories For You