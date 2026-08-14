JUDY GARLAND IS FAT AT CARNEGIE HALL to Play Rochester Fringe

NEW! Central New York Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Central New York & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Organizers of the ESL Rochester Fringe Festival announced that Judy Garland is Fat at Carnegie Hall will play for one night only on Monday, September 21 in the festival's Spiegeltent located in One Fringe Place, at the corner of Main and Gibbs Streets, in downtown Rochester. Coming to Rochester directly from the Edinburgh Fringe, Judy Garland is Fat is at Carnegie Hall stars New York City drag artists Xena Fauxbia (Kaela Mei-Shing Garvin) and Soda Pressed (Adin Lenahan) and centers around Judy Garland's legendary 1961 performance at Carnegie Hall, known as “the greatest night in show business history.” Tickets will go on sale at 10:00 a.m. today at rochesterfringe.com, via phone at (585) 957-9837 or through the Rochester Fringe Festival App.

Special guest star Anna Crew-Sis, Miss Gay Pride Rochester 2024, will open for the show.

When Judy Garland played Carnegie Hall on April 23, 1961, everything was on the line: her financial livelihood, her legacy, and her relationship with her body. Sixty-five years later, drag artists Xena Fauxbia and Soda Pressed will resurrect this iconic performance through a messy, virtuosic, experimental lip-sync extravaganza.

Blending drag, theater, and cultural criticism, this show examines the historic and contemporary intersections of societal fatphobia and the entertainment industry. Through Judy impressions and deeply personal confession, these drag artists worship at the altar of a queer icon to mine their own complex relationships with hunger, weight, and the absurdity of never quite fitting into "The Costume.”

“This show is a deep, heartfelt tribute to Judy Garland,” said artists Kaela Mei-Shing Garvin and Adin Lenahan. “But for all the praise she received for her talent, the public was equally vicious about her weight and she was constantly under scrutiny by studio execs to stay 'camera-slim.' We wish we could say things have changed. But they haven't. We're doing this because we proudly reclaim the word FAT—not as an insult, nor something to fear or whisper about, but as a wacky, aching celebration of weighty desire.”

Judy Garland is Fat at Carnegie Hall opened this year at the FRIGID'S Queerly Festival in New York City in June during Gay Pride Month, followed by a run at the Brooklyn Art Haus in July. It will be showing at theSpace on the Mile at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in Edinburgh, Scotland from August 24-29 before coming to Rochester Fringe. Judy Garland is Fat at Carnegie Hall is produced by Undiscovered Countries, a Brooklyn-based, peer-led incubator for new and developing interdisciplinary art. Their mission is to foster a diverse, engaged community by showcasing subversive, accessible work from artists lacking conventional support.

Audiences of Judy Garland is Fat at Carnegie Hall will experience their favorite Judy Garland songs from The Trolley Song to For Me and My Gal, interwoven into a story that faces our society's infatuation with skinny, including corsets, pills, diets, and SlimFast. Drag artists Kaela and Adin share a lip-synced version of You Made Me Love You sung as an ode to Ozempic, while Stormy Weather becomes an emotional reaction to the relentless public criticism on Judy Garland's own body and the pressure to stay thin, while fighting drug addiction and an eating disorder.

Judy Garland was just 38 years-old when she made her Carnegie Hall debut after a long recovery from illness, weight loss, and vocal rest. She was greeted with a standing ovation before she even took the microphone, and the crowd remained on their feet throughout the evening, including a star-studded audience with Richard Burton and Julie Andrews. She sang 27 numbers, often interrupting herself with encore requests, and was frequently interrupted by applause. The live recording from that night became a Grammy winner for Album of the Year and spent 13 weeks at #1 on the Billboard charts.

“Judy Garland is not only a brilliant vocalist, but also so emotionally authentic,” said Erica Fee, CEO & Festival Producer. “Paying tribute to her through the artistry, dynamics and humanity of drag feels gloriously on the nose and important.”

Standard tickets for Judy Garland is Fat at Carnegie Hall begin at $47 and VIP Booths seating six are available starting at $279. As with other shows in the Spiegeltent, prices rise on September 12 at 12 noon. The show duration is 90 minutes, including a 15-minute intermission. Doors open 45 minutes before showtime. A cash bar is available. Content is recommended for ages 21+. The Spiegeltent is wheelchair accessible.

The Fringe takes place September 15 – 26. Tickets to all shows are available online at rochesterfringe.com, via phone at (585) 957-9837 (additional phone fees apply) or via the Rochester Fringe Festival App, which is available for download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Tickets may also be purchased in person at the festival's main box office at One Fringe Place at the corner of Main & Gibbs Streets starting September 13.

Rochester's not-for-profit Fringe has become one of the largest, most successful, and most prominent fringe festivals in the nation, the largest multidisciplinary performing arts festivals in New York State, and one of the region's most anticipated festivals each year. The 2026 Fringe will feature 715 performances of 297 productions at 45 venue locations in just 12 days, including Comedy, Theatre, Dance, Music, Kids' Shows, Multidisciplinary & Circus, Spoken Word, and Visual Arts & Film.

Love Theater in Central New York? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More

Need more Central New York Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming