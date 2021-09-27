JEFF DUNHAM: SERIOUSLY!? World Tour Laughing Its Way Into New UBS Arena At Belmont Park, January 16

For the past Fourteen years, Jeff Dunham and his somewhat-inappropriate-proteges, Peanut, Walter, José Jalapeño, Bubba J. and Achmed the Dead Terrorist and have filled arenas across the U.S. and the world with their multiple, blockbuster tours.

Like every other touring around in the world, after being forced to put his live shows on hold due to COVID-19, Jeff Dunham is ready to pull his characters including his new puppet URL out of their suitcase and get the hilarity pumping once again.

Dunham and his cohorts will set out on their new international tour, "Jeff Dunham: SERIOUSLY!?" highlighted with a stop at the new UBS Arena in Belmont Park, located on the border of Queens and Nassau County, on Sunday, January 16 at 3 p.m. Tickets for Dunham's UBS Arena show go on sale Monday, October 4 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com.