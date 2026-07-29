JAZZ IN THE VALLEY to Return to Poughkeepsie with Tribute to Randy Weston

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The 26th Annual Jazz in the Valley (JITV), set for Sunday, August 16, 12:00 - 6:00 pm, at Poughkeepsie's Waryas Park, will present African Rhythms – Alex Blake, Chief Baba Neil Clarke and Sharp Radway – in Westonalia, a centennial celebration of Randy Weston, the late NEA Jazz Master renowned for merging his bold jazz melodies with traditional African rhythms.

Also taking the JITV stage are vocalist Lisa Fischer, pianist Zaccai Curtis, bassist Luques Curtis, saxophonist/vocalist Camille Thurman with the Darrell Green Quartet and saxophonist and Festival Artistic Director Javon Jackson.

Produced by TRANSART & Cultural Services, Inc., the festival has been presenting the legacy, history and future of jazz, with a mix of young and veteran musicians for 26 years.

Greer Smith, festival founder, producer and recipient of the 2021 Jazz Journalist Association's Jazz Hero Award, says, “For 26 years, Jazz in the Valley has brought world-class music, cultural celebration, and community spirit to the Hudson Valley, establishing itself as one of the region's premier summer traditions. More than a concert, it's a gathering of generations brought together by extraordinary music. With new festival fans joining long-time attendees every year, the experience feels like a wonderful family reunion, a homecoming.”

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