PUT YOUR PHONE DOWN Tour to Hit Cinemas Worldwide in Live Viewing Event

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Trafalgar Releasing and HYBE are set to bring the PUT YOUR PHONE DOWN world tour to cinemas globally on August 13 and 14, 2026, broadcasting live from YouTube Theater in Los Angeles. The event marks the first-ever cinema release for K-pop group CORTIS, whose members Martin, James, Juhoon, Seonghyeon, and Keonho have been on the road for a sold-out debut world tour. Theater audiences will also receive a 30-minute pre-show created exclusively for the theatrical release, and a simultaneous broadcast is planned for The Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles. Tickets go on sale worldwide on July 31 at CortisLiveViewing.com.

The cinema event, titled 2026 CORTIS TOUR PUT YOUR PHONE DOWN IN LA: LIVE VIEWING, will screen in cinemas around the world on August 13 (August 14 in many time zones and territories due to a West Coast US event start time). Tickets go on sale Friday, July 31 at 6 a.m. PDT / 9 a.m. EDT / 2 p.m. BST. For more information, local theater listings, and to sign up for event alerts, visit CortisLiveViewing.com.

The cinema broadcast marks the cinema debut of CORTIS just under one year since their August 18, 2025 debut single launch. Hailed by Rolling Stone as the 'coolest K-pop debut of the year' and by The Hollywood Reporter as proof that 'K-pop's future looks bright,' the group stands out as a self-producing 'young creator crew,' with members MARTIN, JAMES, JUHOON, SEONGHYEON, and KEONHO all actively involved in the songwriting process, as well as choreography and visual direction.

Their debut EP, COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES, made massive waves by entering the Billboard 200 at No. 15 and ranking first in first-week sales among 2025 rookie groups. This commercial explosion earned the quintet a featured spot on Forbes' 30-Under-30 Asia 2026 list, alongside critical validation at the 2025 Mnet Asian Music Awards and the 40th Golden Disc Awards.

The cinema broadcast arrives at the peak of their momentum, driven by their hit single 'REDRED' from their 2nd EP GREENGREEN, which debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200, up 12 spots from their previous release, crossing 100 million Spotify streams in a record 57 days, and a completely sold-out tour leg across both Incheon and North America.

Marc Allenby, Chief Executive Officer of Trafalgar Releasing, said, 'We're proud to continue our partnership with HYBE to bring this exciting new group to cinemas worldwide. CORTIS' rise over the past year has been remarkable, and their first world tour arriving on the big screen reflects just how far they've come in such a short time. We're also breaking new ground by simultaneously broadcasting the event to a live club audience at The Vermont Hollywood.'

In a unique extension of the global theatrical broadcast, the 2026 CORTIS TOUR PUT YOUR PHONE DOWN IN LA: LIVE VIEWING comes to The Vermont Hollywood (1020 North Vermont Ave., L.A., CA 90029) for an event on August 13. Fans can see the group's first-ever solo world tour on large screens with concert-grade sound in a club environment, live from the show at the YouTube Theater. Standard and VIP Ticket Packages are available, with both tiers including a printed poster gift, and the VIP tier adding fast-track access, access to the Mezzanine, and a soft drink. For further information and tickets, visit CortisLiveViewing.com.

ABOUT CORTIS

CORTIS—consisting of MARTIN, JAMES, JUHOON, SEONGHYEON, and KEONHO—have quickly solidified their position as a breakout global act under BIGHIT MUSIC since their debut in August 2025. The name CORTIS is an unconventional mix of six letters drawn from the phrase 'COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES,' reflecting their determination to think beyond the boundaries defined by the world. True to this ethos, the group has established itself as boundary-pushing originals who create on their own terms. Their 1st EP COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES marked the beginning of their rapid rise, further underscored by becoming the first K-pop act to headline the Opening Night of the NBA Crossover Concert Series during NBA All-Star 2026. The momentum continued with their 2nd EP GREENGREEN, which debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200, up 12 spots from their previous release. This summer, CORTIS will perform at Lollapalooza as the only K-pop boy group on the lineup, before embarking on their first North American tour, 'PUT YOUR PHONE DOWN.'

ABOUT TRAFALGAR RELEASING

Trafalgar Releasing, the global leader in event cinema distribution, harnesses the power of cinema to bring fans together in more than 15,000 cinemas across 132 countries. A subsidiary of Trafalgar Entertainment, Trafalgar Releasing's operations include production, acquisition, marketing, and distribution of live or pre-recorded content to cinemas worldwide, led by an international team. Featuring live concerts, music documentaries, world-class opera, award-winning theatre, and more from leading names in entertainment such as Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, BTS, Metallica, Oasis, Coldplay, Billie Eilish, the Royal Opera House and others, Trafalgar Releasing has repeatedly shattered event cinema box office records, most recently with international distribution for Taylor Swift | THE ERAS TOUR, the highest-grossing concert film of all time. Information about Trafalgar Releasing can be found at www.trafalgar-releasing.com.

ABOUT HYBE

HYBE Corp. (HYBE), rebranded from Big Hit Entertainment in March 2021, is a global entertainment lifestyle platform company committed to innovating the music industry through boundless expansion. Through a diversified structure that encompasses its Music, Platform and Technology-based future growth businesses, HYBE creates synergy across its core pillars to deliver enhanced fan experiences and drive cultural impact worldwide. Ever since, HYBE has been expanding its multi-label system including BIGHIT MUSIC, BELIFT LAB, SOURCE MUSIC, PLEDIS Entertainment, KOZ ENTERTAINMENT, ADOR, YX LABELS, while HYBE AMERICA also manages its affiliate labels including BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP and Quality Control. In addition to the music business, HYBE established an integrated structure with its tech-driven future growth initiatives that create concert, video content, game, original story and retail, as well as a platform business through Weverse, a global superfan platform. Composed of its global offices based in Korea, Japan, the US, Mexico, China, and India, the company works towards bringing innovative change throughout the global music industry.

CORTIS launched the North American leg of the PUT YOUR PHONE DOWN tour in August following two shows in Incheon, South Korea. For more on the group's first North American run, see BroadwayWorld's earlier coverage.

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