GRATEFUL DEAD MEET-UP AT THE MOVIES to Return to Cinemas Worldwide

NEW! Central New York Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Central New York & beyond. Sign Up

Trafalgar Releasing and Rhino Entertainment are set to bring GRATEFUL DEAD MEET-UP AT THE MOVIES back to select cinemas worldwide on August 8 and 10, 2026, with this year's edition centered on the complete June 17, 1991 concert recorded at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, featuring Jerry Garcia, Bobby Weir, Phil Lesh, Bill Kreutzmann, Mickey Hart, Bruce Hornsby, and Vince Welnick, alongside exclusive bonus content including a sneak preview of a Merriweather 6/30/85 release and an introduction by Grateful Dead Legacy Manager and Archivist David Lemieux.

The 1991 Giants Stadium concert opens with 'Eyes Of The World' and mixes beloved classics like 'Truckin'' and 'Uncle John's Band' with rarities including 'Saint Of Circumstance,' 'Might As Well,' 'New Speedway Boogie,' and 'China Doll.' A recurring 'Dark Star' weaves in and out of the setlist, making no less than six distinct appearances and teases during the show. The Dead capped off the night with The Band's 'The Weight.'

Widely considered one of the most exciting, inspired, and greatest shows of the band's final decade of performing, 6/17/91 was one of only two recorded on 48-track analog tape. Mixed by Jeffrey Norman in surround sound with video from the multi-camera live edit, the event will also include a cinema-exclusive sneak preview of the legendary 'Shakedown Street' from the upcoming Merriweather 6/30/85 release, and a special introduction by Grateful Dead Legacy Manager and Archivist David Lemieux.

'The annual 'Meet-Up' has grown into a vital tradition that captures the true community spirit of the Grateful Dead,' said Kymberli Frueh, EVP of Programming and Content Acquisitions for Trafalgar Releasing. 'Dead Heads around the world look forward to this cinematic gathering year after year, and we are proud to keep that tradition thriving alongside our partners at Rhino. Our ongoing partnership allows us to bring the most iconic moments in the band's history back to life, and this year's 'Meet-Up' is no exception.'

'The Summer Tour of 1991 was widely considered one of the best of the 1990s, and the June 17, 1991 show at Giants Stadium was nearly universally acclaimed as the best of the tour. From the 'Eyes of the World' opener to the sixpack of 'Dark Star' teases woven throughout the night, the one show from 1991 whose reputation grew as time went on was this concert,' said Lemieux. 'Because it's one of only two shows captured on 48-track analog tape, the audio quality is spectacular. Hearing this mix in a theater with fellow fans is going to be transportive, and we're thrilled to sweeten the pot with an exclusive look at 'Shakedown Street' from the upcoming '85 Merriweather release.'

Commemorative Meet-Up At The Movies merchandise, including T-shirts, posters and more, will also be available on the event website. Tickets are on sale now at MeetUpAtTheMovies.com.

About the Grateful Dead

The Grateful Dead is a social and musical phenomenon that grew into a genuine American treasure. In 1965, an entire generation was linked together by common ideals, gathering by the hundreds and thousands. This movement created a seamless connection between the band and its fans. As the band toured, Dead Heads would follow. Not because it was a part of popular culture but because it is a true counterculture that exists to this very day — one that earnestly believes in the value of its beliefs. By 1995, the Grateful Dead had attracted the most concertgoers in the history of the music business, and today remains one of the all-time leaders in concert ticket sales. Eventually, the caravan evolved into a community with various artists, craftsmen and entrepreneurs supplying a growing demand for merchandise that connected them to the music with their final tally being 2,318 total concerts. The band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1994 and received a Recording Academy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2007, commemorated in the 47th class of the Kennedy Center Honorees, as well as the 2025 MusiCares Persons of the Year honored at the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards. The Grateful Dead celebrated their 66th Top 40 album on the Billboard chart — a feat no other artist has achieved — claiming the Guinness World Records title for the most Top 40 albums charted on the US Billboard 200.

About Trafalgar Releasing

Trafalgar Releasing, the global leader in event cinema distribution, harnesses the power of cinema to bring fans together in more than 15,000 cinemas across 132 countries. A subsidiary of Trafalgar Entertainment, Trafalgar Releasing's operations include production, acquisition, marketing, and distribution of live or pre-recorded content to cinemas worldwide, led by an international team. Featuring live concerts, music documentaries, world-class opera, award-winning theatre, and more from leading names in entertainment such as Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, BTS, Metallica, Oasis, Coldplay, Billie Eilish, the Royal Opera House and others, Trafalgar Releasing has repeatedly shattered event cinema box office records, most recently with international distribution for Taylor Swift | THE ERAS TOUR, the highest-grossing concert film of all time. Information about Trafalgar Releasing can be found at www.trafalgar-releasing.com.

About Rhino Entertainment

Rhino is the catalogue development and marketing division of Warner Music Group. Founded in 1978, Rhino continues to set the standard for excellence in the reissue business it pioneered in both the physical and digital worlds with an emphasis on flawless sound quality, bonus tracks, informative liner notes, award-winning creative packaging, and a strong social conscience. Rhino has also expanded the definition of what a catalogue music company is, as evidenced by the label's name and likeness representation deal with Frank Sinatra and its multi-faceted relationship with the Grateful Dead. The catalogue of more than 5,000 releases includes material by Led Zeppelin, Eagles, David Bowie, Fleetwood Mac, Aretha Franklin, The Doors, Chicago, Ray Charles, Black Sabbath, John Coltrane, Yes, Phil Collins, The Ramones, and The Monkees, among many others.

The screenings are timed to fall within 'The Days Between,' the annual period observed by Grateful Dead fans from August 1, Garcia's birthdate, through August 9, the anniversary of his death in 1995.

Love Theater in Central New York? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More

Don't Miss a Central New York News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...