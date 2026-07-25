SPANDEX THE MUSICAL to Return with Catherine Ashmore Bradley Reprising Childhood Role

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Catherine Ashmore Bradley is to reprise the role of Dori Jenson in the Off-Broadway production of SPANDEX THE MUSICAL, opening September 19, 2026, at Asylum NYC in New York City, with previews beginning September 17. Bradley first played the character in 2017 at age nine, during one of the show's earliest developmental productions, and later returned for a New York Equity reading before building a career that includes a Broadway credit as Lily Potter Jr. in HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, a lead role as Luan Loud in Nickelodeon and Paramount+'s live-action series THE REALLY LOUD HOUSE, guest appearances on LAW AND ORDER: SVU and CITY ON A HILL, and a recurring voice role as Deema on the animated series BUBBLE GUPPIES. Now 18, she returns to the same character alongside multi-platinum recording artist Tiffany, making her New York theater debut, and performer Sims Lamason. Set in the world of late-1980s competitive aerobics, the production follows three women preparing for the Crystal Light National Aerobics Championship, and runs through September 27 at Asylum NYC, 123 East 24th Street.

This September, the Broadway and television actress Catherine Ashmore Bradley returns to the role of Dori Jenson in the Off-Broadway production of Spandex the Musical, opening September 19 at Asylum NYC following previews beginning September 17.

Bradley first joined the production in 2017 when she was just nine years old, portraying Dori during one of the show's earliest developmental productions. She later returned for the musical's New York Equity reading before going on to build an impressive career that includes Broadway, television, film, and voice acting. Now 18, she returns to the same role with years of professional experience and a new appreciation for the character she has literally grown up playing.

"Very few actors get the opportunity to revisit a character at different stages of their lives," said Bradley. "Playing Dori as a child was exciting because I loved the music and the energy. Coming back to her now, I understand her in a completely different way. I've grown as an actress and as a person, and I think audiences will see that growth in this production."

Since first joining Spandex the Musical, Bradley has appeared on Broadway as Lily Potter Jr. in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, starred as Luan Loud in Nickelodeon and Paramount+'s hit live-action series The Really Loud House, appeared in A Really Haunted Loud House and A Loud House Christmas, guest-starred on Law & Order: SVU and City on a Hill, and voiced fan-favorite character Deema on Nickelodeon's long-running animated series Bubble Guppies.

Despite those accomplishments, returning to Spandex the Musical carries special meaning. "This production has been part of my life for so long," Bradley said. "It has been incredible watching it continue to grow over the years while I was growing up alongside it. Coming back feels like reconnecting with an old friend."

Set in the colorful world of late-1980s competitive aerobics, Spandex the Musical follows three women determined to rediscover their confidence while preparing for the Crystal Light National Aerobics Championship. Filled with original music, comedy, and high-energy choreography, the production celebrates perseverance, friendship, and believing in yourself. Bradley stars alongside multi-platinum recording artist Tiffany, making her New York theater debut, and acclaimed performer Sims Lamason.

Beyond acting, Bradley is passionate about giving back. She serves as a Star Ambassador for Room to Read, collaborates with the global empowerment organization Rebel Girls, and recently co-founded Ashmore Pictures with her sisters Alex and Aubin to develop female-driven film, television, and theatrical projects.

A portion of proceeds from Spandex the Musical will benefit Children's Miracle Network, supporting children's hospitals across North America. The limited engagement runs September 17-27, 2026, at Asylum NYC, 123 East 24th Street, New York City.

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