J.A.M.O.T: JUST A MATTER OF TIME Is Coming to the Catskill's Bridge Street Theatre



Mayhem, magic, and wonders ensue when Time disappears in the World Premiere of "J.A.M.O.T: Just a Matter of Time - the Musical", a Dutton & Sheridan Creative Production coming to Catskill's Bridge Street Theatre for four performances only, November 14-17.



When a young schoolgirl named Meg is flung into a land where Time has vanished, she's tasked by the desperate inhabitants to "find Time" before it completely runs out and everything disappears. Award-winning children's book writer, artist, and playwright Sandra Dutton, composer Scott Petito, and a stellar cast and creative team invite the whole family to join Meg on this compelling musical adventure through the realms of the imagination and science. Being presented as part of Bridge Street Theatre's November Family Fun Month, and featuring a huge cast of local adults and children, "J.A.M.O.T." is a hilarious romp through a fantasy world that will appeal to adults as well as children.



"J.A.M.O.T: Just a Matter of Time" will be performed Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7:30pm and Sunday at 2:00pm from November 14-17 on Bridge Street Theatre's intimate 84-seat Mainstage, located at 44 West Bridge Street in the Village of Catskill. Advanced tickets can be purchased at jamot.brownpapertickets.com or by calling 800-838-3006. This production was made possible with funds from the Decentralization Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and the New York State Legislature and administered by the Greene County Council on the Arts. "J.A.M.O.T." is a Dutton & Sheridan Creative production, in partnership with Community Action of Greene County, and is not recommended for children under the age 5.





Related Articles Shows View More Central New York Stories

More Hot Stories For You