Intrigue & Co to Present MAGNUM OPUS

Enter a secret society trapped in its own eternal conflicts. Follow one character or move between their tales of hope and fear, and become part of the performance yourself! Perhaps you will change the course of their story, and the legacy of the Society forever.

Magnum Opus is an interactive, immersive promenade performance in residence at the Museum of Intrigue. There is no set order or path; your curiosity will be your sole guide.

No two performances are the same, Tickets are LIMITED!

*This performance is 18+ only.

Rose Room Upgrade (Limited)



Visit the Society in comfort with an upgrade to the Rose Room - a private room to sit, chat, and enjoy light refreshments under the watchful eye of the Keeper, a knowledgeable resource and teller of tall tales. Enter the Society early, take your seat, and explore the world of Magnum Opus before the rest of the audience is let in, and enjoy the denouement at the end of the show with private visits and bows by the fantastic cast of Trustees.

M.O.

"Participate in an immersive and interactive performance held within the storied Museum of Intrigue as a secret society meets again to resolve a dire conflict. Inspired by performances like Sleep No More and Then She Fell, Magnum Opus is a collaborative piece including dance, music, art, sculpture, performance art, mystery-solving, and more, all in a constantly evolving and flowing state not just from moment to moment, but from show to show. Chart your own path through the layers of intrigue and story, and come out changed, forever a member of the Society.

Learn their stories and decide their fates in Magnum Opus"

*Interaction Optional: We take your comfort seriously, and while Magnum Opus is best experienced by those willing to talk, challenge, discuss, and participate in general, you will not be required to do so.

For more information visit: https://www.intrigueandco.com/