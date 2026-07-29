I'M ALMOST THERE to Open at Ancram Center for the Arts

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Ancram Center for the Arts has announced its next Mainstage production, I'm Almost There, a musical written and performed by Todd Almond, running August 7–9 and August 12–16.

Directed by Tony Award winner David Cromer, I'm Almost There follows a man searching for love while navigating an increasingly surreal series of obstacles, including an eccentric neighbor, a seductive cult, a self-absorbed vampire, and a cat determined to drag him to hell. Blending humor, heart, and song, the musical explores the doubts and detours that stand between people and happiness.

Originally developed by the producers of Fleabag and Baby Reindeer, the Edinburgh Festival Fringe hit comes to Ancram Center following a run at BAM ahead of a major U.S. tour.

In addition to Almond, the production features Erin Hill (harp and vocals) and Noah Max Amick (bass). The creative team includes Ani Taj (associate director), Jonathan Mastro (music director), David Hyman (Costume Designer), Stacey Derosier (lighting designer), Christopher Darbassie (sound designer), and Se Oh (scenic consultant).

Performances will take place Wednesdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3:00 p.m. from August 7–16 at Ancram Center for the Arts in New York's Hudson Valley.

Photo Credit: Tad Beck



Photo Credit: Tad Beck

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