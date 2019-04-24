Hudson Valley Dance Festival Returns This Fall

Hudson Valley Dance Festival will bring an all-embracing range of dance styles to the breathtaking banks of the Hudson River when it returns Saturday, October 12, 2019, to Catskill, NY. This day of diverse, enchanting dance is produced by and benefits Dancers Responding to AIDS, a program of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Hudson Valley Dance Festival (#hvdance) will have performances at 2 pm and at 5 pm. Set amid the stunning foliage on the Hudson River, the sixth annual edition of the festival will again transform the 125-year-old wooden warehouse at Historic Catskill Point.A sneak preview of the festival will be held 11 am on Sunday, April 28, at Catskill's Lumberyard Center for Performing Arts and Film. The preview will feature two pieces from the critically acclaimed all-male repertory company 10 Hairy Legs choreographed by Al Blackstone and Stephen Petronio.

Mimosas and a light lunch will be served.Sneak preview and festival tickets are now on sale at dradance.org or by calling 212.840.0770, ext. 229. Festival sponsorship opportunities start at $275.Over the event's six years, Hudson Valley Dance Festival has raised $764,724.

The money helps Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS provide grants to AIDS and family service organizations nationwide, including 12 based in the Hudson Valley: Albany Damien Center and Alliance for Positive Health in Albany, Animalkind, Columbia-Greene Community Foundation and Hudson Valley SPCA in Hudson, Matthew 25 Food Pantry and Community Hospice in Catskill, Hudson Valley Community Services in Hawthorne, Hudson Valley LGBTQ Community Center in Kingston, Roe Jan Food Pantry in Hillsdale, TOUCH (Together Our Unity Can Heal) in Congers and Troy Area United Ministries in Troy. Performers and choreographers will be announced this summer. Past companies have included Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, Brian Brooks Moving Company, Caleb Teicher & Company, The Chase Brock Experience, Cirio Collective, Dorrance Dance, Jennifer Muller/The Works, Jessica Lang Dance, Joshua Beamish/MOVETHECOMPANY, KEIGWIN+COMPANY, Kyle Abraham/Abraham.In.Motion, Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo, MADBOOTS DANCE, Manuel Vignoulle - M/motions, Martha Graham Dance Company, MOMIX, Monica Bill Barnes & Company, New York Theatre Ballet, Paul Taylor Dance Company, Stephen Petronio Company, Tayeh Dance and The Washington Ballet. Hudson Valley Dance Festival is sponsored by The New York Times.Dancers Responding to AIDS relies on the extraordinary compassion and efforts of the performing arts community to fund a safety net of social services for those in need. As a program of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, DRA supports the essential programs of The Actors Fund, including the HIV/AIDS Initiative and The Dancers' Resource, as well as more than 450 AIDS and family service organizations in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C.

