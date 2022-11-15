Hoff-Barthelson's Festival Orchestra Presents Season Opening Concert, NORTH

Works by Grieg, Tchaikovsky and Sibelius will be performed at Hoff-Barthelson Music School's Festival Orchestra's 2022-2023 season opening concert on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 7:00 pm at the Community Unitarian Universalist Congregation at White Plains, 468 Rosedale Avenue, White Plains, NY. Under the direction of Jun Nakabayashi, the orchestra will perform selections from Grieg's familiar and much beloved Peer Gynt, Tchaikovsky's graceful and elegant Variations on a Rococo Theme featuring renowned cellist Peter Stumpf as soloist, and Sibelius' Pelléas et Mélisande.

Admission

General admission is $20; HBMS Students may attend free of charge. Program and artist is subject to change. Tickets may be purchased at the door.

About the Festival Orchestra

Hoff-Barthelson Music School's Festival Orchestra is a full symphonic orchestra for high school students at the highest level of technical ability and musical artistry. Lauded as one of the finest high school orchestras in the United States by the New York State Council on the Arts, the Festival Orchestra performs three concerts annually; two are with guest artists of international stature. Members of the Orchestra also participate in sectional coachings with musicians from the New York Philharmonic.

About Peter Stumpf

Peter Stumpf is professor of cello at the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music. Prior to his appointment, he was principal cellist of the Los Angeles Philharmonic. He received a bachelor's degree from the Curtis Institute of Music and an Artist's Diploma from the New England Conservatory.

A dedicated chamber music musician, he is a member of the Johannes String Quartet and has appeared on the chamber music series at Carnegie Hall, Kennedy Center, the Boston Celebrity Series, the Da Camera Society in Los Angeles, Walt Disney Concert Hall, Concertgebouw in Amsterdam, Casals Hall in Tokyo, and at the concert halls of Cologne.