Hoff-Barthelson's Festival Orchestra Presents Season Opening Concert, NORTH

The performance is on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 7:00 pm at the Community Unitarian Universalist Congregation at White Plains.

Nov. 15, 2022  
Works by Grieg, Tchaikovsky and Sibelius will be performed at Hoff-Barthelson Music School's Festival Orchestra's 2022-2023 season opening concert on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 7:00 pm at the Community Unitarian Universalist Congregation at White Plains, 468 Rosedale Avenue, White Plains, NY. Under the direction of Jun Nakabayashi, the orchestra will perform selections from Grieg's familiar and much beloved Peer Gynt, Tchaikovsky's graceful and elegant Variations on a Rococo Theme featuring renowned cellist Peter Stumpf as soloist, and Sibelius' Pelléas et Mélisande.

Admission

General admission is $20; HBMS Students may attend free of charge. Program and artist is subject to change. Tickets may be purchased at the door.

About the Festival Orchestra

Hoff-Barthelson Music School's Festival Orchestra is a full symphonic orchestra for high school students at the highest level of technical ability and musical artistry. Lauded as one of the finest high school orchestras in the United States by the New York State Council on the Arts, the Festival Orchestra performs three concerts annually; two are with guest artists of international stature. Members of the Orchestra also participate in sectional coachings with musicians from the New York Philharmonic.

About Peter Stumpf

Peter Stumpf is professor of cello at the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music. Prior to his appointment, he was principal cellist of the Los Angeles Philharmonic. He received a bachelor's degree from the Curtis Institute of Music and an Artist's Diploma from the New England Conservatory.

A dedicated chamber music musician, he is a member of the Johannes String Quartet and has appeared on the chamber music series at Carnegie Hall, Kennedy Center, the Boston Celebrity Series, the Da Camera Society in Los Angeles, Walt Disney Concert Hall, Concertgebouw in Amsterdam, Casals Hall in Tokyo, and at the concert halls of Cologne.



SNOW BUSINESS Returns to Fort Salem Theater in December Photo
SNOW BUSINESS Returns to Fort Salem Theater in December
Last year's popular holiday revue, There's (Still) No Business Like Snow Business, is back on the Fort Salem Theater stage with familiar faces and fun new songs, running December 2-4.
Interview: Adam Pascal of PRETTY WOMAN at Proctors Theatre Photo
Interview: Adam Pascal of PRETTY WOMAN at Proctors Theatre
Prior to this week’s arrival of the film-inspired musical PRETTY WOMAN to Proctors, I spoke with Adam Pascal, who previously played the role of Edward on Broadway, and is currently playing the role again on tour. His career includes some memorable movie and theater credits, including the distinguished role of Roger in the Broadway and cinema favorite, RENT.
Dickenss A CHRISTMAS CAROL Holiday Boutique Offers Festive Holiday Fun Photo
Dickens's A CHRISTMAS CAROL Holiday Boutique Offers Festive Holiday Fun
Visitors can get into the spirit of the holiday season with dramatic performances of Dickens's 'Christmas Carol' at the historic Old Dutch Church in Sleepy Hollow on select weekends in December. Performances take place on Dec. 4, 10-11, 17-18.
Grant Provides Expanded Access To Live Theatre at Syracuse Stage Photo
Grant Provides Expanded Access To Live Theatre at Syracuse Stage
Central New Yorkers now have more opportunities to access live theatre at Syracuse Stage thanks to support from M&T Bank. With a $20,000 grant, the theatre will be able to substantially increase the number of pay-what-you-will performances for each show remaining in its 2022/2023 season and will also bring back the Stage for All program.

