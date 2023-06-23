Hangar Theatre Launches its 2023 Summer KIDDSTUFF Series

The Hangar Theatre has announced a 4-show KIDDSTUFF lineup for the 2023 Summer Season. These Theatre for Young Audiences (TYA) productions, from musicals to book-based productions, feature joy-filled and uplifting stories that have themes of connection, building knowledge, and compassion.

Our 2023 Summer KIDDSTUFF Series will launch June 23-25 on the tented outdoor stage, with Paco José Madden’s super stellar space adventure, Crisscrossing the Galaxy at Faster Than the Speed of Light for a Hug. In this futuristic world, Skylar and her robot dog travel the galaxy seeking meaningful connection and find adventure along the way. The play reinforces a human’s need for authentic relationships in a silly, smart, and creative way.

In early July, also on the outdoor stage, don’t miss The Incredible Book Eating Boy, July 7-9, by Madhuri Shekar and based on the book by Oliver Jeffers. This story celebrates a child’s want for knowledge and recognizes that learning takes time, effort, and commitment. The musical is filled with outlandish humor and memorable songs that will leave audiences delighted and filled with a desire to read. Select performances will include a free copy of the book for each family, made possible by a Friends of the Tompkins County Public Library Community Organization Grant.

Get ready for a wild ride, July 21-23, with the outdoor production of Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! The Musical!, by Mo Willems, Deborah Wicks La Puma, and Mr. Warburton. The musical, based on Willem’s popular “Pigeon” books, found its way onto the stage through upbeat songs and creative storytelling. The Pigeon’s determination, conveyed through giddy and entertaining songs and puppetry, will go unwavering.

The Hangar will close its KIDDSTUFF Series on the indoor Niederkorn Stage with The Next Generation School of Theatre’s production of Shrek The Musical JR. This very special performance is the culmination of our Next Generation School of Theatre’s three-week summer session that will be performed in front of a live public audience. The musical will feature wonderful and intriguing songs that add depth to the original movie, aired in 2001. Truly, one of the highlights of the Hangar’s Summer Season is seeing the Next Generation of theatre artists take the stage for their friends, family, and community in an inspiring grand finale. We hope you will join us.

Hangar Theatre Summer 2023 KIDDSTUFF Series

Crisscrossing the Galaxy at Faster Than the Speed of Light for a Hug

By Paco José Madden

June 23 - 25

Supporting Sponsor: The Paleontological Research Institution (PRI)

Skylar lives with her faithful robot dog, Einstein, in a futuristic world run by technology–even hugs are virtual here. Inspired by stories she’s read about humans in the 21st Century, she decides to travel the galaxy in search of human connection. The pair set off on a super-stellar space adventure, encountering alien beings, dodging celestial objects, and finally discovering what it really means to be human. A fun and timely story about technology, the cosmos, and human connection. In partnership with The Paleontological Research Institution (PRI), representatives will be sharing a selection of terrestrial rock specimens at select performances, from our own planet Earth.

The Incredible Book Eating Boy

Book by Madhuri Shekar

Music by Christian Magby

Lyrics by Christian Albright

Based on the book by Oliver Jeffers

July 7 - 9

Supporting Sponsor: WellBeing Pediatrics & Adolescent Medicine

Henry loves books for all of the interesting and exciting new facts and ideas that come from them, but he just doesn’t love reading them. Because books are so full of annoying, complicated, indecipherable words. So, he tries eating them instead! After chowing down on libraries full of books, Henry gets smarter than he ever imagined–but also realizes that his banquet of books can’t last forever. A story about literally biting off more than you can chew, this new musical celebrates the joy of reading and the insatiable appetite for knowledge. Inspired by award-winning children's book author Oliver Jeffers' hilarious book, The Incredible Book Eating Boy promises to leave you full!

Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! The Musical!

Based on the book by Mo Willems

Written by Mo Willems and Mr. Warburton

Music by Deborah Wicks La Puma

July 21 - 23

Supporting Sponsor: Northeast Pediatrics

A zany, free-wheeling musical ride adapted by Mo Willems from his wildly popular “Pigeon” books, this show is even more fun than staying up late and having a hot dog party. It's not easy being the Pigeon, because the Pigeon never gets to do ANYTHING! But when the Bus Driver has a crisis that threatens to make her passengers (gasp!) late, the Pigeon finds their true purpose, and recognizes that they (like everyone) have special skills and talents to contribute to the world. Featuring an innovative mix of songs and puppetry, Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! The Musical! is sure to get everyone's wings flapping.

The Next Generation School of Theatre Presents: Shrek The Musical JR.

Music by Jeanine Tesori

Book and Lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire

August 4 - 6

Supporting Sponsor: Ithaca Community Childcare Center (IC3)

Beauty is in the eye of the ogre in Shrek The Musical JR., based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks Animation film and fantastic Broadway musical. It's a "big bright beautiful world" as everyone's favorite ogre, Shrek, leads a cast of fairytale misfits on an adventure to rescue a princess and find true acceptance. Part romance and part twisted fairy tale, Shrek JR. is an irreverently fun show with a powerful message for the whole family that will be presented by a talented young cast from the Hangar’s summer education program.

To purchase tickets or subscribe for the season, visit Click Here, email boxoffice@hangartheatre.org, call 607-273-ARTS (2787), or visit the Box Office Monday through Saturday 3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. or one hour prior to all performances.