Hangar Theatre Company Gala to Celebrate Kate Hamill

The Hangar Theatre Company will host "An Evening with Kate Hamill" on Monday, April 29 at 5:30 p.m. at La Tourelle Resort & Spa (1150 Danby Rd. Ithaca, NY 14850). The Hangar thanks the event's Honorary Chairs Susannah Berryman, Julia Berens, Cynthia Howell, and Norm Johnson.

"She's an incredible woman who has adapted Jane Austen novels and all kinds of material for the stage." says Michael Barakiva, Artistic Director of the Hangar Theatre Company. "Her personal ties to Ithaca and the Hangar make her the perfect artist to celebrate this spring."

The gala, featuring elegant cuisine and entertainment, will celebrate Kate's extraordinary artistic accomplishments through intimate conversations with Kate and an inside look at her series of work.

A Lansing native and Ithaca College Theatre Arts alumna, actor/playwright Kate Hamill's first involvement in drama came as a student in the Hangar's Next Generation School of Theatre. Known for clever adaptations of literary classics, she is currently one of the nation's top five most-produced playwrights. In 2018, the Hangar Theatre Company produced Hamill's witty version of Pride and Prejudice and is proud to produce Hamill's new adaptation of the classic Little Women during the 2019 summer Mainstage season.

Proceeds from this event benefit the Hangar Theatre's artistic and educational programming. Tickets are limited; register or make a gift in honor of Kate Hamill by calling 607.273.ARTS(2787) or online at hangartheatre.org/event/an-evening-with-kate-hamill/





