HB Artist Faculty Performance Series Concludes With Ensemble Performance

Hoff-Barthelson Music School’s 2023-24 HB Artist Faculty Performance Series is set to culminate in a spectacular finale on Friday, April 19, 2024, featuring an ensemble of distinguished faculty members and guest artists. Hosted at the School, located at 25 School Lane in Scarsdale, this evening promises to be an unforgettable celebration of musical excellence.
The concert will showcase the exceptional talents of faculty members Lila Ainsworth, cello; William Eckfeld, double bass; and pianists Vered Reznik and Eleonora Rotshteyn joined by guest pianists John Cuk and Elke Velazquez.
Audiences can anticipate an eclectic program that spans across musical genres and showcases the virtuosity of each performer. The repertoire includes:
Tickets, priced at $20 for general admission and complimentary for HBMS students, can be purchased in advance through Eventbrite, the School’s website (www.hbms.org), by calling 914-723-1169, or by e-mailing hb@hbms.org.
