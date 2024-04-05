HB Artist Faculty Performance Series Concludes With Ensemble Performance

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Hoff-Barthelson Music School’s 2023-24 HB Artist Faculty Performance Series is set to culminate in a spectacular finale on Friday, April 19, 2024, featuring an ensemble of distinguished faculty members and guest artists. Hosted at the School, located at 25 School Lane in Scarsdale, this evening promises to be an unforgettable celebration of musical excellence.

The concert will showcase the exceptional talents of faculty members Lila Ainsworth, cello; William Eckfeld, double bass; and pianists Vered Reznik and Eleonora Rotshteyn joined by guest pianists John Cuk and Elke Velazquez.

Audiences can anticipate an eclectic program that spans across musical genres and showcases the virtuosity of each performer. The repertoire includes:

Sonata for Double Bass and Piano by William Eckfeld, featuring the composer himself on double bass accompanied by guest artist John Cuk on piano. This dynamic piece promises to captivate listeners with its intricate interplay between the bass and piano.

Rhapsody on a Theme by Paganini by Sergei Rachmaninoff, interpreted by Vered Reznik and Eleonora Rotshteyn on piano. This iconic composition, known for its hauntingly beautiful melodies and technical brilliance, will showcase the pianists' mastery and expressiveness.

La Valse by Maurice Ravel and Adios Nonino by Astor Piazzolla, performed by Eleonora Rotshteyn and guest Elke Velazquez on piano. From the enchanting waltz of Ravel to the soul-stirring tango of Piazzolla, this segment promises to take the audience on a captivating journey through different musical landscapes.

12 Variations on a Theme from Handel’s Judas Maccabeus by Ludwig van Beethoven, featuring Lila Ainsworth on cello accompanied by Vered Reznik on piano. Beethoven's variations on this majestic theme are a testament to his compositional genius.

Tickets, priced at $20 for general admission and complimentary for HBMS students, can be purchased in advance through Eventbrite, the School’s website (www.hbms.org), by calling 914-723-1169, or by e-mailing hb@hbms.org.