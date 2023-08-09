GOD OF CARNAGE Comes to Rockaway, NY This September

Performances run September 8 - September 24 at The Post Theatre.

By: Aug. 09, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour Photo 1 Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour
Discover the Cast and Creative Team of BEAUTIFUL at The REV Theatre Company Photo 2 Discover the Cast and Creative Team of BEAUTIFUL at The REV Theatre Company
Review: Blackfriars Theatre Delivers A Spirited Take On GODSPELL Photo 3 Review: Blackfriars Theatre Delivers A Spirited Take On GODSPELL
Cortland Rep Closes 51st Summer Season With THE WIZARD OF OZ Photo 4 Cortland Rep Closes 51st Summer Season With THE WIZARD OF OZ

GOD OF CARNAGE Comes to Rockaway, NY This September

GOD OF CARNAGE Comes to Rockaway, NY This September

GOD OF CARNAGE: Yasmina Reza's savagely funny "comedy of manners without the manners" will be the penultimate show of Rockaway Theatre Company's 2023 Season. Running September 8 - September 24 at The Post Theatre, Building t-4, Fort Tilden Breezy Point, NY 11697. Click Click Here for tickets.

A playground altercation between eleven-year-old boys brings together two sets of Brooklyn parents for a meeting to resolve the matter. But the diplomatic niceties of "civilized society" begin to fray as the meeting progresses and the rum starts to flow. Winning multiple Tony awards when it debuted on Broadway in 2009, this fable is even timelier now as a polarized society struggles to suppress our Neanderthal natures in the name of peaceful co-existence.

Directed by Frank Caiati, produced by Susan Jasper and stage managed by Adele Wendt, the cast features Patricia Damon, Thom Harmon, Jim Katen and Cassaundra Reed.

ROCKAWAY THEATRE COMPANY (RTC): Founded in 1997, RTC provides low cost, high-quality theatrical productions for the public and a chance to experience live theatre for many people who would otherwise not have this opportunity. www.rockawaytheatrecompany.org




RELATED STORIES - Central New York

1
Tangent Theatre Company To Present Play Reading At Tivoli Artists Gallery Photo
Tangent Theatre Company To Present Play Reading At Tivoli Artists Gallery

Tangent Theatre Company, based in Tivoli NY, has been presenting a series of pop-up play readings around the region, and announces their next show at Tivoli Artists Gallery - a premier Hudson Valley arts venue - with two performances: Sunday, August 20 and Monday, August 21, 2023 (both shows at 6pm; doors open at 5pm).

2
THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE To Be Performed At Fort Salem Theater Beginning August 11 Photo
THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE To Be Performed At Fort Salem Theater Beginning August 11

Fort Salem Theater has announced the star-studded cast of their upcoming production of the beloved musical masterpiece, 'The Pirates of Penzance.' Audiences are invited to set sail on a high-seas adventure filled with comedy, romance, and unforgettable melodies, as this timeless Gilbert and Sullivan classic takes center stage from August 11th to August 20th, 2023.

3
Southampton Arts Center Reveals 2023 Edition of Summerfest Photo
Southampton Arts Center Reveals 2023 Edition of Summerfest

Southampton Arts Center has announced details for the 2023 edition of SummerFest, the institution’s annual fundraising gala taking place on Saturday, August 19.

4
Interview: Spend An Evening With Tony Award-Winner Audra McDonald At SPAC Photo
Interview: Spend An Evening With Tony Award-Winner Audra McDonald At SPAC

Audra McDonald is an icon in the musical theatre and film industries, having won 26 notable awards, including six Tonys (notably winning more performance Tonys than any other actor), two Grammys, and a Primetime Emmy.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch 'Take Me or Leave Me' From RENT at The Muny Video Video: Watch 'Take Me or Leave Me' From RENT at The Muny
Claybourne Elder Just Wants to Be Evil... at Joe's Pub Video
Claybourne Elder Just Wants to Be Evil... at Joe's Pub
Meet the Cast of CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND at Arena Stage Video
Meet the Cast of CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND at Arena Stage
Watch the Emotional Closing Night Speeches at PARADE Video
Watch the Emotional Closing Night Speeches at PARADE
View all Videos

Central New York SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# As You Like It
The Cherry (8/03-8/13)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Honky Tonk Angels
Capital Repertory Theatre (7/14-8/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dream on the Farm 2023 "The More Things Change"
Farm Arts Collective (8/08-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sweat
Capital Repertory Theatre (3/08-3/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Three Mothers
Capital Repertory Theatre (4/26-5/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Million Dollar Quartet Christmas
Capital Repertory Theatre (11/24-12/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
Capital Repertory Theatre (7/12-8/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mat Kearney
Bethel Woods Center for the Arts (11/12-11/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Andrew Lloyd Webber Songbook
Saint James Place (8/27-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# What the Constitution Means to Me
Capital Repertory Theatre (9/15-10/08)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You