GOD OF CARNAGE Comes to Rockaway, NY This September

GOD OF CARNAGE: Yasmina Reza's savagely funny "comedy of manners without the manners" will be the penultimate show of Rockaway Theatre Company's 2023 Season. Running September 8 - September 24 at The Post Theatre, Building t-4, Fort Tilden Breezy Point, NY 11697. Click Click Here for tickets.

A playground altercation between eleven-year-old boys brings together two sets of Brooklyn parents for a meeting to resolve the matter. But the diplomatic niceties of "civilized society" begin to fray as the meeting progresses and the rum starts to flow. Winning multiple Tony awards when it debuted on Broadway in 2009, this fable is even timelier now as a polarized society struggles to suppress our Neanderthal natures in the name of peaceful co-existence.

Directed by Frank Caiati, produced by Susan Jasper and stage managed by Adele Wendt, the cast features Patricia Damon, Thom Harmon, Jim Katen and Cassaundra Reed.

ROCKAWAY THEATRE COMPANY (RTC): Founded in 1997, RTC provides low cost, high-quality theatrical productions for the public and a chance to experience live theatre for many people who would otherwise not have this opportunity. www.rockawaytheatrecompany.org