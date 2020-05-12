Franklin Stage Company Cancels 2020 Season Due to the Health Crisis

Franklin Stage Company, the Western Catskills only professional theater, has announced they will not hold their 24th season of shows at Chapel Hall in 2020, due to concerns about COVID-19.

"It is with a heavy heart that we announce we are cancelling our 2020 season," said Co-Artistic Director Patricia Buckley, "but in following the guidance of local and state authorities, our artists unions, and feedback from our audience, we feel this is the only safe choice at this point."

Governor Cuomo announced the "New York State on PAUSE" executive order, a 10-point policy to assure uniform safety for everyone, on Sunday, March 22, and since then all but essential businesses have been closed. The phased reopening will begin May 15, but Franklin Stage Company's programming fits into Phase 4 (Arts/Entertainment/Recreation) of the proposed reopening, which will not go into effect until at least July.

"In order to do whatever we can to keep FSC moving forward, even in this time, we plan to implement and complete some long-needed restoration projects," said Co-Artistic Director Leslie Noble. "Chapel Hall is not just our historic home, but also an architectural gem," added Buckley. "We plan to use the time to continue to care for the building, which is also part of our mission." The Franklin Stage Company also plans to develop an art exhibition about the historic evolution of Chapel Hall from its beginnings in 1855 as part of the Delaware Literary Institute to its function today as the home of the theater company. And FSC will continue to host the Franklin Farmers' Market each Sunday from 10 am to 2 pm, although customers will be encouraged to purchase food to take with them, rather than stay and visit.

Founded in 1996, the Franklin Stage Company produces classic and new plays and also presents both emerging and established artists working in a variety of performance disciplines. Programming at the Franklin Stage Company is made possible by the New York State Council and the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew Cuomo and the New York State Legislature. To learn more, visit www.franklinstagecompany.org.





