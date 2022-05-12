Forestburgh Playhouse Announces 2022 Season

Celebrating its 76th Season as "The Miracle of the Forest," Forestburgh Playhouse, under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director Franklin Trapp, announces its 2022 Season of musicals and plays, along with a summer series of exciting, safe outdoor concerts in compliance with local social distancing measures.

"The Forestburgh Playhouse 2022 Season will be an exciting celebration of live entertainment in the Sullivan Catskills," said Producing Artistic Director Franklin Trapp. "Our season kicks off early this year with the Playhouse Spring Series at the Forestburgh Tavern--3 weekends of concerts, drag, karaoke and more. Each benefit will highlight and support an important Sullivan County charitable organization. In June we return for our 3rd season of Forestburgh Under the Stars--concerts highlighting the best of Broadway in our own backyard. We are also excited to present (in association with TheatreWorks USA), an original bi-lingual musical for young audiences--El Otro Oz (June 17-19). Our mainstage season will be a delight on many levels. We are able to bring back some hits we couldn't produce in 2020--Kinky Boots and Something Rotten are making a triumphant debut in 2022. Other blockbusters like Mamma Mia and Pageant the Musical keep the fun going. Like every year, our Tavern cabaret performances will run alongside each mainstage production and our annual TYA production this year will be Alice in Wonderland. We are also proud to announce that the In the Works-In the Woods Festival will be returning for a second year to celebrate and present the work of emerging artists."

The season kicks off with comedy with the comedy Fully Committed (June 21-26) followed by Forbidden Broadway's Greatest Hits! (June 28-July 3). Next up, a heap of glitz, glamour and ABBA with Pageant the Musical (July 5-17) and Mamma Mia! (July 19-31). The blockbusters continue with the hilarious musical comedy Something Rotten! (August 2-14) and the long-awaited Broadway hit, Kinky Boots (August 16-28). The Mainstage season wraps up with Constellations, a moving and heartwarming play (August 30 - September 4). The Childrens' Stage will present a new musical version of Alice in Wonderland (July 7-August 20). The second annual In The Works - In The Woods Festival (September 8-11).

Mainstage single tickets $45 on sale May 28, 2022. https://tix5.centerstageticketing.com/sites/forestburgh6/ or by calling the Box Office at 845-794-1194. Box Office Hours: Pre-Opening Day 12pm-5pm Monday through Friday. Starting June 21, box office hours are 12pm-9pm Tuesdays through Saturdays and 12pm-4pm Sundays.

The Forestburgh Playhouse will ensure the health and well-being of its patrons by complying with State and Federal guidelines, as applicable. Hand sanitizer and masks will be available for all patrons.

FULLY COMMITTED

by Becky Mode

Patrons will stop at nothing to secure a restaurant reservation

June 21 - 26

Directed by Michael Jablonski

Playhouse Mainstage

This hilarious play follows a day in the life of Sam, an out of work actor who handles the red-hot reservation line at NYC's #1 restaurant. Coercion, threats, bribes, histrionics and a cast of desperate callers all combine to create a laugh riot of a play! Immensely entertaining, a richly comic affirmation of everything I've ever heard, or suspected about the bad behavior that good food can inspire." -NY Times. A rip-roaring one-man show!

Forbidden Broadway'S GREATEST HITS

June 28 through July 3

Directed and Choreographed by Phillip George

Playhouse Mainstage

Get ready to laugh until your face hurts-Forbidden Broadway is coming to the Forestburgh Playhouse! In this legendary, iconic and comic Off-Broadway hit musical revue, Broadway's greatest musical legends meet Broadway's greatest satirist in this hilarious, loving, and endlessly entertaining tribute to some of the theatre's greatest stars and songwriters. George's credits include 12 editions of Forbidden Broadway in New York, Chicago, London, Los Angeles and the national tour.

PAGEANT

Who will be Miss Glamouresse?

July 5 - 17

Directed by Roque Berlanga and Choreographed by Deborah Leamy

Playhouse Mainstage

The Miss Glamouresse Pageant is coming to the Forestburgh Playhouse! Like no beauty pageant you've ever seen before, 6 gorgeous contestants (all played by men) vying for the title compete in swimsuit, talent, evening gown, and spokesmodel categories. This hilariously fun musical is Miss American meets Kinky Boots. Even better, you pick the winner! No performance is ever the same...and the suspense is real! Help choose the next Miss Glamouresse and come to the Pageant!

On The Children's Stage!

ALICE IN WONDERLAND

July 7 through August 20

This brand-new musical version of the timeless classic takes audiences of all ages down the rabbit hole with the ever-curious Alice to a land of zany adventures where nothing is as it seems. The White Rabbit, Tweedle-Dee and Tweedle-Dum, the Mad Hatter, the Caterpillar, the Mock Turtle, the mysterious Cheshire Cat, the Queen of Hearts, and all your favorites from Lewis Carroll's beloved books make this a magical, tuneful, and over-the-top entertaining musical for the whole family!

Back by Popular Demand!

MAMMA MIA!

July 19 - 31

Directed and Choreographed by Chaz Wolcott

Playhouse Mainstage

ABBA's hits tell the hilarious story of a teen's search for her birth father on a Greek island paradise. Over 54 million people all around the world have fallen in love with the characters, the story and the music that makes Mamma Mia! the ultimate feel-good show! A mother. A daughter. Three possible dads. And a trip down the aisle you'll never forget! Featuring countless ABBA hits like "Honey Honey", "Dancing Queen", "Take a Chance on Me", Mamma Mia will have you dancing in the aisles!

The Funniest Musical Comedy in 400 years!

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

August 2 through 14

Directed and Choreographed by JR Bruno

Playhouse Mainstage

Welcome to the Renaissance and the crowd-pleasing musical farce, Something Rotten. Set in the 1590s, brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom are desperate to write a hit play. When a local soothsayer foretells that the future of theatre involves singing, dancing, and acting at the same time, Nick and Nigel set out to write the world's very first musical. Direct from a hugely successful run on Broadway, Something Rotten features large song and dance numbers (yes, fabulous tap dancing too!), and a wacky cast of fun characters.

Tony Award Winner BEST MUSICAL!

KINKY BOOTS

August 16 through 28

Directed and Choreographed by Anthony C. Daniel

Playhouse Mainstage

This exhilarating true story about a struggling shoe factory will lift your spirits to high-heeled heights! Winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Kinky Boots features a joyous, Tony-winning score by Cyndi Lauper, and a hilarious, uplifting book by four-time Tony winner, Harvey Fierstein. Filled with fabulous songs and thrilling dance numbers, Kinky Boots will inspire audiences to dance in the aisles and discover why, sometimes, the best way to fit in... is to stand out!

CONSTELLATIONS

by Nick Payne

Directed by Robin Levine

August 30 through September 4

Playhouse Mainstage

This spellbinding, romantic journey begins with a simple encounter between a man and a woman. But what happens next defies the boundaries of the world we think we know-delving into the infinite possibilities of their relationship and raising questions about the difference between choice and destiny.

Season Subscriptions available from $250 - $285. Single tickets are $45.

The Second Annual

IN THE WORKS~IN THE WOODS

September 8 - 11

ITW is a new, annual theatre festival dedicated to nurturing playwrights, composers, lyricists and emerging, innovative theatrical works and cabaret. The Festival will feature staged readings, talkbacks, celebrity Q&A's, special VIP events, parties and more. Festival events will take place throughout the day and evenings on Friday, Saturday and Sunday on the bucolic Forestburgh Playhouse campus.

FORESTBURGH UNDER THE STARS Broadway Concert Series

The previously announced Forestburgh Under the Stars kicks off with Broadway powerhouse T. Oliver Reid on June 3, Broadway leading man Jay Armstrong Johnson (On The Town, The Phantom of the Opera) on June 4, Wicked's longest-running Elphaba, Jackie Burns in Concert on June 10, Broadway legend Ken Page (Broadway's Ain't Misbehavin' and CATS) in An Evening with Ken Page, a very special concert benefiting the Forestburgh Playhouse on June 11, Broadway Power Couple Kirsten and Matthew Scott on June 17, and Tony Award Winner Cady Huffman (Broadway's The Producers) with Mary Ann McSweeney (Broadway's Girl from the North Country) on June 18.

Tickets for Forestburgh Under the Stars concerts are $45 lawn seating and $75 tent seating. Performance times are 7:30 p.m. An Evening with Ken Page Benefit tickets are $150 and $75. To purchase tickets: Event selection (centerstageticketing.com)

For more information visit fbplayhouse.org.