Find Out What Local Theatres in Ithaca Are Up To For the Rest of 2020 and Beyond

Hear from Ithaca College Department of Theatre Arts, The Cherry Arts, Civic Ensemble, The Hangar Theatre, Kitchen Theatre Company, and Running to Places Theatre Company!

Local theatres throughout the Ithaca area are adjusting to the health crisis by announcement what their upcoming plans are for the rest of the year.

Find out more about what you can expect below!

Ithaca College Department of Theatre Arts

The department is still trying to obtain streaming rights and finalize the shows to create a new performance schedule for Fall 2020. The department is collaborating on the virtual productions for Fall 2020 with the Roy H. Park School of Communications.

The finalized titles and performance schedule will be announced on the Ithaca College Theatre website.

Students from all majors can audition for the productions. There will be auditions for plays, musicals and a dance concert. For more information about how to audition, email ICStageManagers@gmail.com.

For more information, visit https://www.ithaca.edu/theatre-season.

The Cherry Arts

The Cherry is incorporating masks into performances, as well as making some production available to stream. The theatre's fall productions include "The Fan," Sept. 17-26, and "A Day," Nov. 13-21.

The Fan will feature a socially distant cast wearing masks. Each character is played by two actors.

In addition, A Day will be presented in a live video stream and have five performances. Four actors will perform from multicamera green-screen booths in the theater.

Learn more at https://www.thecherry.org/the-cherry-artists-collective-2020-2021-season/.

Civic Ensemble

The Civic Ensemble will not be staging any live performances or holding in-person programming during the fall season.

However, the group is continuing its Theatre in Education program, Community Soup program and its ReEntry Theatre program.

For more information, visit https://www.civicensemble.org/.

The Hangar Theatre

The theater's summer season was presented virtually, and consisted of five Mainstage plays, four Kiddstuff plays, two The Wedge plays and online education programs.

The Hangar Theatre is typically rented out by other companies, but productions were cancelled due to the health crisis.

The theatre plans to produce a virtual production and world premiere of "Dear Hope" by playwright Joy Peskin on Nov. 1. Further details have yet to be announced.

For more information, visit https://hangartheatre.org/.

Kitchen Theatre Company

The theatre is currently planning for its upcoming season "A Journey to 30: A Celebration of KTC's Past, Present and Future," which will include virtual offerings, both interactive and noninteractive.

A full season announcement with more details and titles will be announced Oct. 2 on the theatre's website.

Running to Places Theatre Company

The company has been forced to cancel all of its productions for the entire year, but they will continue to explore their options.

Running to Places recently offered a free, eight-week program in July and August on Zoom that included acting, singing and dancing classes.

For more information, visit http://www.runningtoplaces.org/.

