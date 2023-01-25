Fandom Fest 2023 at Proctors Goes On Sale This Week

The wait is over, and Fandom Fest NY is returning to Proctors in August 2023. The two-day festival is bringing back the cosplay, the vendors, the celebrity panels and more in its second year.

The festival runs Saturday, Aug. 26 - Sunday, Aug. 27.

Fandom Fest NY will transform Proctors into a space where geeks, bookworms, nerds, gamers and everyone in between can share their love for their fandom.

Passes will be available through the Box Office at Proctors, in person or via phone at 518-346-6204 Monday-Friday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. or online at fandomfest.org starting Thursday, Jan. 26.

Returning in 2023 are favorites such as the Arcade Arcade which will feature old-fashioned arcade machines, the Geek Garage which will feature some of your favorite fandom's most memorable vehicles in person, the Dragon Dungeon where you'll be able to try new tabletop games or make friends playing some of your favorites and the vendor hall will return to buy your nerdiest of wares. One of our more popular events, the Cosplay Contest, will return to the MainStage at Proctors to give you a chance to show off your skills and creativity as some of your favorite characters. The Gaming Tournament will also return with more specific information announced in the coming months. The celebrities have yet to be announced but keep an eye on our social media pages and website for more information.