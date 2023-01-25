Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Fandom Fest 2023 at Proctors Goes On Sale This Week

The festival runs Saturday, Aug. 26 – Sunday, Aug. 27.

Jan. 25, 2023  

The wait is over, and Fandom Fest NY is returning to Proctors in August 2023. The two-day festival is bringing back the cosplay, the vendors, the celebrity panels and more in its second year.

The festival runs Saturday, Aug. 26 - Sunday, Aug. 27.

Fandom Fest NY will transform Proctors into a space where geeks, bookworms, nerds, gamers and everyone in between can share their love for their fandom.

Passes will be available through the Box Office at Proctors, in person or via phone at 518-346-6204 Monday-Friday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. or online at fandomfest.org starting Thursday, Jan. 26.

Returning in 2023 are favorites such as the Arcade Arcade which will feature old-fashioned arcade machines, the Geek Garage which will feature some of your favorite fandom's most memorable vehicles in person, the Dragon Dungeon where you'll be able to try new tabletop games or make friends playing some of your favorites and the vendor hall will return to buy your nerdiest of wares. One of our more popular events, the Cosplay Contest, will return to the MainStage at Proctors to give you a chance to show off your skills and creativity as some of your favorite characters. The Gaming Tournament will also return with more specific information announced in the coming months. The celebrities have yet to be announced but keep an eye on our social media pages and website for more information.




Rochester Fringe Festival Announces Venue-Show Submissions Photo
Rochester Fringe Festival Announces Venue-Show Submissions
The Rochester Fringe Festival, New York State's largest multidisciplinary performing arts festival, announced the date for its Venue-Show Submissions today. Artists and producers interested in performing at the 2023 Rochester Fringe Festival may submit their production proposals to various Rochester venues beginning on February 22, 2023 at 9:00 AM.
THE BOOK OF MORMON Announces Ticket Lottery Policy at Proctors Photo
THE BOOK OF MORMON Announces Ticket Lottery Policy at Proctors
THE BOOK OF MORMON, winner of nine Tony Awards including Best Musical, has announced a lottery ticket policy in Schenectady playing at Proctors Feb. 3 -5. Proctors will be partnering with Lucky Seat. At the end of Jan., patrons will have a chance to win $25 tickets for the run at Proctors in Schenectady. A limited number of tickets will be available.
Upstate Historic Performing Arts Centers Unite to Seek Ongoing State Support to Better Ser Photo
Upstate Historic Performing Arts Centers Unite to Seek Ongoing State Support to Better Serve Upstate Communities
In a remarkable statewide effort, the 13 downtown historic performing arts centers from Jamestown to Poughkeepsie have come together to form Alive Downtowns!
Review: DANCING WITH THE STARS: LIVE! 2023 at Proctors Theatre Photo
Review: DANCING WITH THE STARS: LIVE! 2023 at Proctors Theatre
A splendid evening, filled to the brim with glamour, laughs, and of course dancing!

Blackfriars Theatre Presents THE ABSOLUTE BRIGHTNESS OF LEONARD PELKEYBlackfriars Theatre Presents THE ABSOLUTE BRIGHTNESS OF LEONARD PELKEY
January 17, 2023

Join Blackfriars Theater for a stunning one-man portrayal of a town in mourning over the disappearance of a young man. One actor portrays every character as he unravels the story of Leonard Pelkey, an infectiously positive and flamboyant fourteen-year-old boy who goes missing from his home in a small Jersey Shore town.
Renowned Pianist Philip Edward Fisher to Join Schenectady Symphony Orchestra at ProctorsRenowned Pianist Philip Edward Fisher to Join Schenectady Symphony Orchestra at Proctors
January 13, 2023

The Schenectady Symphony Orchestra returns to the MainStage at Proctors at 3 p.m. on Sunday, January 29 with internationally renowned pianist Philip Edward Fisher in Mozart’s “Piano Concerto in D Minor,” along with Rossini’s “Overture to the Barber of Seville,” Salieri’s Sinfonia in D Major and Brahms “Variations on a Theme by Haydn.”
Applications Open For Rhinebeck Writers Retreat Summer ResidenciesApplications Open For Rhinebeck Writers Retreat Summer Residencies
January 13, 2023

Applications are open to all musical theatre writers for Rhinebeck Writers Retreat's summer residencies. Nine teams will be hosted for nine consecutive weeks in the Hudson Valley between June 25 and August 27. Each writing team will have a private retreat to focus solely on writing their musical for one week.
