FOR COLORED GIRLS WHO HAVE CONSIDERED SUICIDE/WHEN THE RAINBOW IS ENUF Will Come to the Five Towns College Performing Arts Center

Five Towns College brings FOR COLORED GIRLS WHO HAVE CONSIDERED SUICIDE WHEN THE RAINBOW IS ENUF, to the Five Towns College Performing Arts Center beginning this Friday, November 1, 2019. Tickets are available now and cost $15, $12 for seniors & students.

Filled with passion, humor, and raw honesty, legendary playwright and poet Ntozake Shange's form changing choreopoem tells the story of seven women of color using poetry, song, and movement. With unflinching honesty and emotion, each woman voices her survival story of getting by in a world shaped by sexism and racism.

The show runs November 1 through November 3. Performances begin at 7:30pm for the Friday and Saturday evening shows, and at 3:00pm for the Sunday matinee. The production features eight spectacular leads who are all Five Towns College students. The women included are Theresa Coleman, Khenedi Daniels, Destini Fell, Shadae Graham, Laniece Lebron, Tiera Summers, Bria Marie Walton, and Kiana Wilson.

Director Lisa Strum, an actor, playwright and producer at the Associate Artistic Theatre Curator of Jersey City Theatre Center and Associate Producer of the New Black Fest, said, "All too often black students enter actor training programs at white institutions where they seldom, if ever, get to portray characters that actually look like or represent themselves . . . And although our voices speak loudly, we still aren't being heard. But what has always been true, and what Ntozake expresses so exquisitely, is that Black women continue to rise."

Five Towns College is proud to present this production as a key component and opportunity for its students in the Bachelor of Fine Arts in Theatre program.

Tickets for, FOR COLORED GIRLS WHO HAVE CONSIDERED SUICIDE WHEN THE RAINBOW IS ENUF are on sale now and can be purchased at the Five Towns College Performing Arts Center box office and online at https://www.ftc.edu/ftcpac/





