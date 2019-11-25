PHANTOM’s Eric Anthony López Joins Atlantic Wind Symphony Orchestra At Patchogue Theatre, 12/2

The Phantom of the Opera's Eric Anthony López is set to appear with the Atlantic Wind Symphony Orchestra in Patchogue, NY, Dec. 2nd at 7:00 PM with an evening dedicated to orchestral holiday favorites as well as selections associated with Lopez's stage career. The evening will be conducted by Maestro Donald Sherman.

Lopez is currently in Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of The Opera, where he is making history as the youngest actor ever cast to portray Ubaldo Piangi in the Harold Prince directed franchise. Additional stage credits include the Grammy Nominated Broadway's Inspirational Voices (2019 Tony Award Receipt), The Jackie Mason Musical (Off Broadway), The Chicago Revival of Terrence McNally's Master Class. Int'l credits include Carmen (London), Elijah (Sydney Opera / Australia) Lascia Splendere il Sole (Sydney Opera / Australia). TV: FOX's American Idol. Lopez is a proud member of Actors' Equity Association. Instagram: @Eric.Anthony.Lopez www.ericanthonylopez.com

For tickets: http://www.patchoguetheatre.com





